Golf Tourism in Azerbaijan at IGTM 2023

51 mins ago
by Binayak Karki
1 min read
Written by Binayak Karki

The Azerbaijani Tourism Bureau organized the International Golf Travel Market 2023(IGTM) exhibition in Lisbon, Portugal aiming to develop Azerbaijan as a golf tourism destination.

Golf and tourism in Azerbaijan is on the rise, with the Azerbaijani National Golf Club and the Dreamland Golf Club showcasing the country’s potential as an emerging golf destination at international events like the International Golf Travel Market (IGTM) exhibition in Lisbon, Portugal.

This even runs till October 19.

The exhibition aims to promote Azerbaijan as a golf tourism market, facilitating meetings between foreign tourists, tour operators, and Azerbaijani representatives. IGTM is a significant global event for B2B meetings and partnerships in golf tourism, taking place in different countries since 1998 to support golf professionals and destinations.

