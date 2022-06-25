Golden Tulip Jaipur has a new man in charge

The Golden Tulip Jaipur just announced Vikram Singh Rathore as its new Area General Manager. He is result driven and highly motivated with experience of more than two decades in the hospitality industry. His expertise is in Operations and Revenue Management as well as strategic planning.

Mr. Vikram is a seasoned hospitality professional with a strong background that boasts of an illustrious and ascending career graph with a rich and broad experience of working with good hospitality brands. Before associating with Golden Tulip Jaipur, he was with Suba Group of Hotel as a Regional Head Rajasthan. In the past, he has worked with hospitality brands such as Sarovar Hotels and Resorts, Royal Orchid, IHG, ITC, Carlson Group of a Hotel. Vikram holds a Bachelor’s degree in Hotel Management from Rajasthan University in India.

Sarovar Hotels Pvt. Ltd. is a hotel management company and one of the fastest growing chains of hotels in the country of India.

Headed by a team of industry veterans, the company manages over 97 operational hotels in 65 destinations in India and overseas, under Sarovar Premiere, Sarovar Portico, Hometel, and Golden Tulip brands.

The brands cover the 3-star, 4-star, and 5-star spectrum. Sarovar Hotels also operates a Corporate Hospitality Services division with the management of services at various prestigious Business Schools. With 12 regional sales and reservations offices located across India, Sarovar Hotels & Resorts is one of the largest and most diverse hotel management companies in the country today.

Sarovar Hotels is part of Paris headquartered Groupe Du Louvre, a major player in the global hospitality industry, with a portfolio that now includes 2,500 hotels in 52 countries. Sarovar operates a full hotel offering spanning 3 to 5 stars with Groupe Du Louvre’s historic brands (Golden Tulip, Royal Tulip, Tulip Inn) along with Sarovar brands.