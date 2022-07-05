Going to Vietnam? Does it have to be a Radisson?

Radisson Hotel Group has continued to expand its portfolio in Vietnam with the signing of a brand-new upscale resort in Mui Ne.

Mui Ne is a popular beachside destination on the country’s stunning, sun-soaked southeast coast, just a short drive from Ho Chi Minh City.

When going to Mui Ne, does it have to be Radisson? No, it doesn’t just have to be Radisson.

A quick check on Expedia shows Centara Mirage Resort, Pandanus Resort, Muine Bay Resort, Le Viva Mui Ne Resort, the Muine de Century Beach Resort & Spa, Hoang Ngoc Resort, Sunny Beach Resort and Spa, Sai Gon Mui Ne Resort, Blue Ocean Resort, Swiss Village Resort & Spa, Bamboo Village Beach Resort & Spa in the same category as the newly announced Radisson.

Overlooking the ocean in Vietnam’s Binh Thuan province, Mui Ne was traditionally known as a quiet weekend destination, blessed with palm-lined sandy beaches and quaint fishing villages.

Visitors can enjoy water sports such as kite surfing, paddle boarding, and surfing, while the spectacular red and white sand dunes create extraordinary settings for activities such as quad biking and sand boarding.

Ho Chi Minh City and Vietnam’s main international airport is a short drive away. A new highway connecting to Phan Thiet scheduled will open by the end of 2022

Mui Ne is nestled on Suoi Nuoc Beach, one of the area’s most outstanding stretches of the seafront, with direct access to the soft sand and sparkling sea. Unlike many other beaches along the coastline, this pristine paradise is perfect for swimming, so guests can stroll, splash and soak up the tropical sun throughout the day.

A new Radisson Hotel announced to open in the Vietnamese resort town will feature 128 contemporary rooms and suites, all equipped with comfortable bedding, refreshing bathrooms, and modern amenities.

The hotel will have an outdoor pool, work out in the fitness center, or soothe their senses at the spa, while the kid’s club and games area will entertain the young ones.

The resort will also feature an all-day dining restaurant, a café to grab light refreshments throughout the day, and the Sunset Bar that provides the perfect setting for delightful cocktails at the end of the day and into the night.

Radisson Resort Mui Ne is set to become an attractive option for event planners, with a 260sqm conference room and a 160sqm multi-purpose room catering for corporate meetings and social events, while the pristine beach creates an enchanting setting for weddings.

“We are delighted to announce the signing of Radisson Resort Mui Ne. This impressive new resort will provide a wide range of facilities to cater to every type of traveler, from couples seeking a romantic retreat to fun-filled family vacations, seafront events, and more. I look forward to this partnership with Truong Hai Services and Tourism LLC with Radisson Hotel Group to bring this outstanding new resort to life,” said David Nguyen, Managing Director, Indochina, and Strategic Partnerships, SE Asia & Pacific, Radisson Hotel Group.

“Mui Ne has always been a popular destination for Vietnamese travelers, and we are excited to partner with Radisson Hotel Group to introduce the Radisson brand to the region. We expect Radisson Resort Mui Ne to command a strong mix of domestic and international guests, including leisure and corporate travelers, enabled by Radisson’s strong global network,” said Ms. Nguyen Mai Ngoc, Chairwoman, Truong Hai Services and Tourism LLC.

Radisson Hotel Group currently operates four hotels and resorts in Vietnam, located in Cam Ranh, Da Nang, Phan Thiet and Phu Quoc. To learn more about Radisson Hotel Group, please visit www.radissonhotels.com

Share this Article Print Email Copy LinkedIn Telegram VK Messenger WhatsApp SMS Reddit Flipboard Pinterest Tumblr Xing Share

Related News