GOGO GUAM! Hafa Adai Campaign Press Event

This is part of GVB’s aggressive marketing efforts to stimulate demand for travel to Guam beginning January 2024. This campaign is a joint co-op with United Airlines and Japan Airlines who continue to provide direct service to Guam from cities such as Narita, Nagoya, Osaka and Fukuoka. By participating in the campaign, travelers can avail of special services, benefits and coupons to be utilized at Guam’s local hotels, retailers, restaurants, optional tours and other related businesses. In addition to the local benefits, a limited number of digital coupons worth $30 will be distributed to 5,000 people by various travel agencies utilizing the GOGO GUAM Pay application. Prior to this new campaign, GVB Japan successfully carried out the GOGO GUAM Summer campaign from May-September 2023.

GVB Board Director, Mayor Robert Hofmann welcomed over 30 members of the media who were in attendance both in person and online. GVB Japan Account Director, Mr. Nobuyoshi Shoji gave a brief Guam introduction and delivered campaign details and highlights about the island. GVB Director of Global Marketing, Ms. Nadine Leon Guerrero handled the media Q&A segment. “We are excited to be back in Osaka and want to further support our Japanese travelers who have been hesitant to travel overseas due to Covid and the fluctuating yen rate. We hope that this new campaign and support can further entice our beloved Japanese travelers to visit Guam and make new memories, stated Ms. Leon Guerrero.”

GVB also invited local comedian and youtube fitness/bodybuilding influencer, Mr. Nakayamakini-kun to share his memories of Guam and drum up enthusiasm with reporters and their respective media outlet audiences. Local radio personality, Mr. Ray Gibson was on hand to interview Mr. Nakayamakini-kun and discuss with him his plans to revisit Guam in the near future.

“Rebuilding our tourism foundation with Japan is essential to Guam’s future.”

GVB President and CEO Carl T. C. Gutierrez added, “In support of our hometown carrier, GVB is launching our latest campaign in Osaka, a hub for United Airlines, to help draw attention to the flights and further promote sustainable tourism between the two destinations, added Gutierrez.”

The press conference event was the first in a series of major activities lined up for the Osaka visit. GVB is participating in the Tourism Expo Japan 2023 to be held at Intex Osaka from October 26-29, 2023.

