Go Where You Are Not Wanted: Equality and Justice for Every American

Stonewall National Museum’s 3rd Annual Back to the Drive gathered a diverse community to celebrate press freedom, trustworthy journalism, and collective action. Headlined by MSNBC’s Eugene Daniels, with remarks from WPLG’s Christian De La Rosa, the event amplified support for SNMAL’s Stonewall National Education Project and announced the “Go Where You Are Not Wanted” tour, which began in Sarasota and continues in Miami

As marginalized and minority communities face an onslaught of harmful legislation and ongoing attacks, Stonewall National Museum, Archives & Library (SNMAL) convened a diverse crowd for its 3rd Annual Back to the Drive celebration—an evening that affirmed the vital role professional news media plays in protecting democracy and the power people have when they act together.

The keynote conversation featured Eugene Daniels, MSNBC Senior Washington Correspondent and The Weekend co-host, a trailblazing journalist and advocate for truth, democracy, and LGBTQ+ visibility. Daniels—who this year served as president of the White House Correspondents’ Association, championing press freedom, and previously co-authored POLITICO’s Playbook as its first Black and first openly LGBTQ+ author—reflected on the challenges and responsibilities of journalism in an era of normalized misinformation.

“Eugene added tremendous insight to the evening,” said Robert Kesten, SNMAL President & CEO. “His words were inspirational, and his career—long dedicated to presenting the facts even as misinformation becomes normalized—sparked lively participation throughout the room.”

Adding a local lens to the national conversation, Christian De La Rosa of WPLG Local 10 discussed covering SNMAL’s work and the museum’s recent struggle with modest government funding. This report catalyzed widespread attention ahead of this year’s Gala.

That coverage helped spur a New York Times piece by reporter Johnny Diaz, which, in turn, has inspired donations from supporters across Arizona, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Massachusetts, New York, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia.

"We are grateful for the growing support we're receiving locally and nationally," Kesten added. "While the walls can feel like they're closing in, our confidence is growing that Americans still hold liberty, justice, and freedom as essential as air and water—and will defend those values for everyone."

Fueling national education—and taking the message on the road

Proceeds from Back to the Drive support the Stonewall National Education Project (SNEP). For decades, SNEP has worked with educators and districts nationwide to ensure students—especially those most marginalized—experience safe, welcoming schools, and that LGBTQ+ history and culture are taught as integral to American history.

SNMAL also announced its next step: “Go Where You Are Not Wanted,” a traveling initiative uniting LGBTQ+, Black, women’s, and other communities pushed to the margins.

The will begin in Sarasota during the Gulfcoast Pride Festival and continue with a stop in Miami on Thursday, November 6, 2025. The team will meet with campuses, houses of worship, community groups, and civic organizations; each stop will be acknowledged as part of the movement’s “railroad” ride toward equality and justice for every American.

Stonewall National Museum, Archives & Library (SNMAL) is one of the world’s largest and most significant LGBTQ+ museums and archives—and has proudly carried the Stonewall name for more consecutive years than any other organization. For more than five decades, SNMAL has fought for equality by hosting dynamic events, launching solutions-driven initiatives in Washington, D.C., mobilizing educators through its national education project, recognizing leaders and heroes, and preserving an inexhaustible historic record—even in the face of prejudice and hate. SNMAL houses millions of pages of records and materials available to the media, drawing direct lines from our nation’s past to today.