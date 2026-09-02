WTTC President & CEO Gloria Guevara met Marriott International CEO Anthony Capuano in Washington, D.C., as global tourism navigates geopolitical uncertainty alongside booming travel demand. Their discussion highlighted how WTTC and its members are working together on investment, growth and strategic priorities shaping the future of Travel & Tourism.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Against a backdrop of geopolitical uncertainty and continued strength in global travel demand, World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) President & CEO Gloria Guevara met with Marriott International President and CEO Anthony Capuano in Washington, D.C., for high-level discussions on the future of the global Travel & Tourism sector.

The meeting underscored the increasingly important role of collaboration between the private sector and organizations such as WTTC at a time when the industry is confronting two contrasting realities: significant geopolitical, economic and policy challenges on one side, and strong tourism activity and investment opportunities on the other.

Marriott International, one of the world’s largest hospitality companies, is a founding member of WTTC. Its longstanding involvement gives the organization direct insight into the opportunities and challenges facing global hospitality businesses, destinations, investors and travelers.

Guevara was joined by Jason Carter, WTTC Regional Director for USA & Canada, as part of the Council’s continuing engagement with its members and business leaders around the world.

For WTTC, maintaining direct contact with members has become particularly important as Travel & Tourism responds to rapidly changing market conditions. Guevara has prioritized face-to-face engagement alongside WTTC’s regional leadership, helping ensure the Council’s international agenda remains connected to the realities companies are experiencing across individual markets.

The Washington meeting focused on turning that engagement into action, with discussions centered on three areas of WTTC’s current agenda: its Eight Strategic Priorities, Seven Principles of Investment, and 7 Contemporary Wonders of the World initiative.

The conversation also reflected the broader position of Travel & Tourism in 2026. While geopolitical tensions, economic uncertainty and shifting international relationships continue to create challenges for businesses and destinations, demand for travel remains a powerful economic force.

That combination makes coordination across the sector increasingly important.

WTTC has sought to play a leadership role in that response by bringing together the major companies and organizations represented within its membership and connecting their priorities with governments, destinations and other industry stakeholders.

For global hospitality groups such as Marriott International, those conversations can help shape an environment that supports investment, sustainable growth, connectivity and a more resilient tourism economy.

The meeting between Guevara and Capuano therefore went beyond a routine industry catch-up. It highlighted the importance of keeping the leaders responsible for operating and investing across global tourism directly involved in determining where the sector goes next.

World Travel & Tourism Council The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) represents the Travel & Tourism sector globally.

As Travel & Tourism continues expanding while navigating an increasingly complex international environment, WTTC’s message is clear: industry leadership requires both a global perspective and constant engagement with the businesses operating on the ground.

When WTTC and leading hospitality companies such as Marriott work together, that dialogue can help ensure one of the world’s most important economic sectors continues moving forward — even when the geopolitical landscape around it becomes more challenging.