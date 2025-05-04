Gloria Guevara endorsed by Prof. Francesco Frangialli, Second Former SG UNWTO

Francesco Frangialli served as Secretary General of UNWTO, the United Nations World Tourism Organization, from 1997 to 2009. He spearheaded the transformation of the organisation into a specialised UN agency in 2004, strengthening its role in the sustainable development of tourism. Professor Frangialli is currentlty the honorary Secretary General of the United Nation Tourism (UN Tourism) and the former Director General Tourism of France.
Following Dr. Taleb Rifai, who took over UNWTO from 2010-2017, Professor Frangialli is also now officialy supporting Mexican candidate Gloria Guevaro for the next UN-Tourism Secretary General role.
Francesco Frangialli Statement:
Definitely, It’s time for change. It’s urgent. We can’t tolerate any longer the situation into which incompetence, lie and dishonesty have brought our Institution. Both Gloria Guevara and Harry Theoharis could give a second chance to UNWTO. I endorse the candidacy of Gloria Guevara Manzo who has the competence, the personality, and the skill to lead the World Tourism Organization
A civil servant and an author, with an extensive academic background in economy, public law and political science, he is a former student of the renown French Ecole Nationale d’Administration (ENA).
Career
- In 1969-1970, he did his military service as a supply officer in the French Navy.
- From 1972 up to 2016, has been a member of the Supreme Court of Audit of France (Cour des comptes).
- From 1986 to 1989, he has been Head of the French national tourism administration, and, from 1990 to 2009, Deputy Secretary-general then Secretary-general of the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). In 2003, he led its transformation into a specialized agency of the United Nations.
- From 2008 to 2012, he was a professor at Paris 1 University Pantheon-Sorbonne and a teacher on international tourism in various universities, in France and abroad.
- From 2017 up to 2022, he used to be the President of a branch of the French National Appeal Court (CNDA) in charge of granting asylum to refugees.