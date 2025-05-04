Gloria Guevara endorsed by Prof. Francesco Frangialli, Second Former SG UNWTO

Gloria Guevara, the Mexican Candidate for the post of UN-Tourism Secretary General, is now endorsed by two former Secretaries General of UNWTO, now known as UN-Tourism: Prof. Francesco Frangialli and Dr.Taleb Rifai. Both also repeat their call against a third term by Zurab Polikashvili for this position. Guevara would be the woman secretary-general and fits perfectly in the spirit of rotation after two European secretary-generals have served recently. Frangialli and Polikashvili were both Europeans

Francesco Frangialli served as Secretary General of UNWTO, the United Nations World Tourism Organization, from 1997 to 2009. He spearheaded the transformation of the organisation into a specialised UN agency in 2004, strengthening its role in the sustainable development of tourism. Professor Frangialli is currentlty the honorary Secretary General of the United Nation Tourism (UN Tourism) and the former Director General Tourism of France.

Following Dr. Taleb Rifai, who took over UNWTO from 2010-2017, Professor Frangialli is also now officialy supporting Mexican candidate Gloria Guevaro for the next UN-Tourism Secretary General role.

Francesco Frangialli Statement:

Definitely, It’s time for change. It’s urgent. We can’t tolerate any longer the situation into which incompetence, lie and dishonesty have brought our Institution. Both Gloria Guevara and Harry Theoharis could give a second chance to UNWTO. I endorse the candidacy of Gloria Guevara Manzo who has the competence, the personality, and the skill to lead the World Tourism Organization

A civil servant and an author, with an extensive academic background in economy, public law and political science, he is a former student of the renown French Ecole Nationale d’Administration (ENA).

