Global Wood Flooring Market to Record a CAGR of 4.8%, North America to Contribute Majority of Market Growth: Market.us

From 2019 to 2026, the wood flooring market is expected to grow by 4.8%. Wood flooring was worth USD 130.46 Billion in 2019. It should reach USD 184 Billion by 2026. Wooden flooring can enhance and beautify floors in residential and commercial properties. Wooden flooring is made by drying and processing various natural wood species.

Growing Demand

Growing demand for eco-friendly designs in the building sector to support growth

Many housing units are needed to accommodate the rapid global population growth. When buying a prebuilt house, paying attention to the interior and design details is essential. This will make their lives easier. Flooring is one product that has prolonged contact with the skin. Selecting the right flooring option is critical when designing interiors.

Get a sample of a report to get a comprehensive insight @ https://market.us/report/wood-flooring-market/request-sample/

Wood-based flooring can meet all requirements, including impact resistance, scratch resistance, and moisture handling. They are also very durable and resistant to chemicals. This makes them an excellent choice to be used as flooring.

The companies are also creating various styles and grades of engineered wood floors that match the appearance and feel of various environmental objects to attract new customers. This will be a positive factor for the wood flooring industry’s growth.

Driving Factors

Supportive government policies to encourage the use of wooden products in construction activities to surge demand

Most materials used in construction, such as concrete, steel, and cement, stay in the surrounding environment for extended periods, increasing environmental stress. Many governments have encouraged using natural and easily decomposable products like wood to improve the sustainability and sustainability of the construction industry. Japan’s Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, and Fishery has passed a law that encourages using wood materials to construct public buildings. Different governments also offer incentives to encourage wood used in the construction of residential and commercial buildings.

Flooring is an example of an area where wood can be used easily. Companies are developing wood flooring to increase their properties. This will drive up the demand.

Restraining Factors

Wood Flooring’s Low Impact and Moisture Resistance Limits Its Adoption

The flooring product can be exposed to various conditions such as liquid spillage, moisture near the doors, the impact of walking or falling objects, scratches from furniture movement, and moisture accumulation near the doors.

These incidents can cause damage to the flooring product. Most of these products are better suited for wood flooring than ceramic tiles, resilient floors, carpets, or stone.

Ceramic tiles offer greater strength, moisture handling capabilities, and impact resistance. Despite having lower scratch and impact resistance, vinyl and carpet coverings have better water handling and artistic design capabilities. Additionally, wood is a very expensive natural product that takes a lot of time to regenerate. Many alternatives are therefore much cheaper. This is why this type of flooring is not widely used worldwide.

Market Key Trends

Largest Segment of Engineered Wood

Because it is an excellent alternative to concrete, hardwood, and other wood products, engineers expect that demand will continue to rise over the forecast period. Engineered timber products are popular among builders, code officers, architects, and building designers. They also understand energy-efficient farming techniques that reduce energy use, speed up construction, lower labor costs, minimize waste, and conserve energy. Because of high disposable incomes and widespread awareness about the benefits of engineered wooden floors, the segment is expected to grow faster in North America and Europe. In 2019, the engineered hardwood floor segment made up a large percentage of total revenue. Engineered wood products offer the flexibility to be made as per customer specifications. It is a popular segment because of its easy maintenance and unique color design.

Recent development

Greenply Industries is a plywood production company that entered the Medium Density fiber (MDF) boards business. The company will build a greenfield production plant for Rs. 548 crores in Vadodara, Gujarat. Baahu Panels, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, was announced by the board of directors.

Century Plyboards will embrace sales force automation from September 2021. Century Plyboards India, which had been dependent on retail for business, is now able to generate orders through its salesforce automation.

Key Companies

Krono

Armstrong

Mohawk Flooring

Quanex Building Products

Mannington Flooring

Mullican Flooring

Tembec

Wood Flooring International

Tarkett

Shaw Floors

KARELIA-UPOFLOOR

LAUZON

WICANDERS

UNILIN

Decospan

ASSA ABLOY

BEFAG

Sensa

Beaulieu International Group.

Ter Hurne

Segmentation

Type

Solid Wood Flooring

Engineered Wood Flooring

Acrylic-impregnated Wood Flooring

Application

Commercial

Residential

Key questions

How big was wood flooring in 2022?





How can the market grow in 2031?





What are the key factors driving wood flooring sales?





Which product segment was the largest in wood flooring sales in 2021?





Which region was most lucrative in wood flooring sales?





What are the top players in the wood flooring market?

Related Report:

Global Laminated Wood Flooring Market To Witness Remarkable Growth By 2031

Global Reclaimed Wood Flooring Market Dynamics, Opportunities and Driving Forces to 2031

Global Wood Based Panel Market Statistics, Opportunities and Reports 2031

Global Soild Wood Flooring Market Size Estimation, Top Company Shares, Regional Forecasts to 2031

Global Safety Flooring Market Improvement Study by Dynamics, Opportunities and Driving Forces to 2031

About Market.us

Market.US (Powered by Prudour Private Limited) specializes in in-depth research and analysis. This company has been proving itself as a leading consulting and customized market researcher and a highly-respected syndicated market research report provider.

Contact Details:

Global Business Development Team – Market.us

Market.us (Powered by Prudour Pvt. Ltd.)

Address: 420 Lexington Avenue, Suite 300 New York City, NY 10170, United States

Phone: +1 718 618 4351 (International), Phone: +91 78878 22626 (Asia)

Email: [email protected]

Share this Article Print Email Copy LinkedIn Telegram VK Messenger WhatsApp SMS Reddit Flipboard Pinterest Tumblr Xing Share

Related News