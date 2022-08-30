Global Wine Market Size worth USD 322.08 billion in 2020, Technological advancements in adhesives to boost market growth – CAGR 4.48%

Wine Market was valued USD 322.08 billion in 2020. It is expected to reach USD 455.03 Billon by 2028. This will be a growth rate of 4.48% between 2021 and 2028.

The increasing popularity of wine across all ages is driving the market growth. Both the old and young are affected. Global Wine Market Report offers a detailed analysis of the market. This report provides an in-depth analysis of the market’s key segments and drivers, as well as restraints and opportunities.

Wine Market: Drivers

To increase market growth, alcohol socialization among consumers should be increased

The past decade has witnessed rapid developments in wine production and consumption. This has led the country to increase its consumption. Modernization, social engagements, and increased adoption of western culture encourage alcohol society among consumers. The rise in low-alcoholic drinks is a sign of social class, and alcohol consumption is becoming more common. Due to its refreshing appeal and low ABV, it is rapidly gaining popularity among young people. It is usually associated with many occasions and can be paired with regular food in the developing world. This increased demand drives manufacturers to create and market innovative products, ensuring future market growth.

E-commerce Platforms are emerging to help generate higher revenues

E-commerce has been a popular way to purchase alcohol in recent years. It is expected that it will continue to grow during the forecast period. Consumers are enjoying many benefits, such as a quick shopping experience, home delivery on time, various schemes, and so forth. Online sales channels play a critical role in major markets, such as the U.K. (USA), U.S.A, Italy, Spain, etc. According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Netherlands’ online sales in developed countries such as Europe or North America will increase by about 15% per year, according to estimates. Additionally, the COVID-19 crisis has helped to boost ecommerce for the drink segment. comity European des Enterprises Vines (CEEV) states that during the lockdown phase, Europe saw an average growth of 180% in e-commerce volume. To increase their market share, manufacturers are investing in e-commerce platforms. Growth will continue to be supported by future technological developments and improved distribution networks for e-commerce.

Wine Market: Restraints

A gradual shift in consumer preference towards other alcoholic beverages may lead to a decline in market share

Global trends such as increasing modernization and rising alcohol consumption have prompted alcohol industry producers worldwide to create bold and innovative alcoholic beverages. Due to their affordability, consumers are shifting towards a variety of alcoholic beverages, including beer, spirits, and liqueurs. American Addiction Centres (AAC) estimates that beer, cider, and lagers account for the majority of alcohol consumed in the world. This is approximately 400 billion liters. The market share for beer in the United States was 45.5%. Liquor was 37.3% and this product had 17.2%. In the coming years, the market will likely slow down as more people drink alcoholic beverages. The industry players are focusing their efforts on enticing consumers by offering drinks with different ABV levels in the market.

Wine Market Key Trends:

There is a surge in demand for wine with premium ingredients, such as Fortified or Infused wines

The growth of the fortified wine industry is expected to be driven by product premiumization. To meet changing consumer preferences, market leaders are working hard to develop new flavors fortified wine. Marijuana-infused wines have been growing in popularity, especially in the United States. This is the biggest trend in the alcoholic drinks industry. Global markets saw consumers trade up to higher-value products in a variety of categories. This is a common trend in developed countries like the United States. The consumer is eager to try new and exciting alcoholic beverages.

Recent development:

Limerick Lane Cellars, an American vineyard, has launched a new wine brand in America in August 2020. It is packaged in aluminum bottles.

India’s first can of Dia Sparkler wine was launched in February 2020. The new canned wine was introduced by Sula Vineyards, India’s largest wine company.

Randall Grahm and Gallo teamed up on the Rhone varietals project in July 2021. The Language of Yes will be the name of the California Central Coast wines collection in southern France.

Scope of the Report

Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 322.08 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 4.48% Historical Years 2016-2020 Base Year 2021 Quantitative Units USD In Bn No. of Pages in Report 200+ Pages No. of Tables & Figures 150+ Format PDF/Excel Direct Order This Report Available- To Purchase This Premium Report Click Here

Key Market Players:

E&J Gallo

The Wine Group

Constellation Brands

Castel

Accolade Wines

Cantine Riunite & CIV

Concha y Toro

Treasury Wine Estates

Grupo Penaflor

Pernod-Ricard

Bronco Wine

Caviro

Trinchero Family Estates

Antinori

Changyu

Casella Family Brands

Diageo

China Great Wall Wine

Jacob’s Creek

Kendall-Jackson Vineyard Estates

Type

Price below 20 USD

Price 20-50 USD

Price over 50 USD

Application

Retail Market

Auction Sales

Industry, By Region

Asia-Pacific [China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

Europe [Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

North America [United States, Canada, Mexico]

Middle East & Africa [GCC, North Africa, South Africa]

South America [Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]

