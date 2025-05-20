Global Travel Intent to the United States Weakens in 2025

The decline in travel intent does not stem from a disinterest in visiting the US, but rather from an increasing uncertainty among long-haul travelers regarding advance trip planning, leading to shorter booking lead times.

Recent study of the travel sector indicates a decline in 2025 global travel intent to the United States among major inbound markets, with demand remaining lower than the levels observed in 2024.

The study, which spans from January to April 2025 and includes travel dates through September, analyzes millions of weekly flight searches to the US from Europe, the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) nations, and Australia.

The findings reveal a moderate year-over-year decrease in travel intent to the US across all examined markets.

Specifically, the European Union countries (EU 27) saw a slight decline of 0.3 percentage points, while both Australia and the GCC countries experienced a more pronounced drop of 0.5 percentage points compared to the same time frame in 2024.

These changes, reflected in millions of searches, signify notable shifts in traveler sentiment and intentions.

The research underscores the volatility of demand from all analyzed inbound markets. It suggests that the decline in travel intent does not stem from a disinterest in visiting the US, but rather from an increasing uncertainty among long-haul travelers regarding advance trip planning, leading to shorter booking lead times. This phase of trip planning poses a risk for the US, as travelers may be exploring alternative destinations.

Moderate decrease in travel intent in Europe’s key inbound markets

As it happened after January 2025 US presidential inauguration, the tariffs announcement from last April impacted European inspirational demand, still below 2024 levels in the period analyzed. By the end of April, the US captured 5.5% of the total flight searches launched by the EU 27 countries during the period analyzed. This compounds to a moderate decrease, averaging -0.3 percentage points year-over-year.

British demand, while initially impacted, showed signs of recovering by briefly surpassing last year’s levels in mid-March, but in early April, after tariffs were announced by Trump Administration, inspirational demand dropped again -0.8 percentage points year-over-year (moderate decrease). By the end of April, data settled at 8.1% indicating a weak recovery trend that might benefit from the bilateral agreement on tariffs between the both the UK and the US announced on May 8th.

Average data for Germany, Italy, and France settles around 4.7% by end of April. Germany and Italy each recorded significant decrease nearing -1 percentage point compared to 2024 after the US government updated their tariffs policy, an announcement that had a similar effect in France. In fact, French travel intent, that was converging to 2024 levels, to slightly drop again by mid-April, accumulating a -0.5% percentage points moderate decrease year-over-year during the weeks analyzed.

Uncertainty in the GCC’s and a mixed outlook for Australia

Although it is still not among the most in-demand destinations for Gulf Arab countries, the US accounts for 1.7% of the total flight searches launched by these countries between February and April, and overall prospective demand remains below 2024 levels, showing a significant decrease of -0.5 percentage points year over year.

The data shows that travel demand from the United Arab Emirates dropped weekly by -0.75 percentage points on average, a significant decrease considering that, by end of April, the US market share in the UAE settled to 2.1%.

Also, by the end of April, 0.9% of flight searches from Saudi Arabia aimed at the US, dropping a significant average of -0.3 percentage points year over year.