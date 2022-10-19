Global Travel and Tourism deal activity up 4.6 percent

However, when considering the month-on-month trend, the sector witnessed a consistent decline in deal activity in recent months.

The global travel and tourism sector saw the announcement of 793 deals (comprising mergers & acquisitions [M&A], private equity, and venture financing deals) in Q1-Q3 2022, recording a 4.6% growth compared to 758 deals in Q1-Q3 2021.

An analysis of the market revealed that September 2022 marks the third consecutive month of decline in deals activity for the travel and tourism sector globally.

A total of 56 deals were announced in the sector in September 2022, down 21.1% compared to the previous month.

The decline could be attributed to the ongoing Russian aggression in Ukraine, oil price fluctuations and rising inflation, which have weighed heavily on deal-making sentiments.

In fact, most of the deal types under coverage and several key markets witnessed a decline deal activity in September.

The announcement of M&A and private equity deals declined by 29.2% and 25% in September 2022 compared to the previous month, respectively, while the number of venture financing deals increased by 6.7%.

Key global markets such as the USA and China witnessed a decline in deal activity in September 2022 compared to the previous month, while the UK and India registered improvement.