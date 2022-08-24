Global Trail Running Shoes Market Size is Expected to Reach Around USD 5.14 Billion by 2027 | CAGR 7.68%

Trail Running Shoes Market was valued at USD 3.08 Billion in 2020. It is projected to grow to USD 5.15 Billion by 2027. The market will be growing at a CAGR of 7.69% between 2021 and 2027.

Many consumers are becoming more interested in trail running shoes because of their many features. Because of their trail-specific design for trails specifically, trail running shoes are more widespread than regular running shoes. This footwear can withstand the rugged terrain and reduce the chance of a sprained foot. These features are why the global Trail Running shoe market is experiencing significant demand worldwide.

The global market for trail running shoes is anticipated to see remarkable growth opportunities due to various factors. A growing health awareness encourages a large population to take up trail running and other outdoor activities. There has been a significant increase in trail running events. This is driving the global growth of the trail running shoe market.

Trail Running Shoes Market: Drivers

The market is booming because of the increasing popularity of adventure sports and trail running.



Trail runners are worn by hikers, truckers, and other athletes due to their safety and grip. These sports are growing in popularity, particularly among teenagers and young adults. A wide range of trail shoes is recommended for athletes and sportspersons. They are included in the safety requirements for all participating in adventure sports and trails. Females are also becoming more interested in trail running. According to the American Trail Running Association’s estimates, the largest proportion of trail runners was in the 40-59 age range. The 20-39 age group was next, with a mere 1%. More than 4,000 trail races have been certified by the International Trail Running Association (ITRA), which provides some racing opportunities. These factors all contribute to market growth.

Trail Running Shoes Market Key Trends:

In recent years, trail running has been a very popular sport. Trail running combines endurance and careful footwork, taking runners deeper into the natural world. Trail running shoes have many features that are not found in other modes. Running or walking on trails requires shoes that can be used to run, jog, and walk in natural environments. The main materials in trail running shoes include EVA, rubber, glue, and mesh. Different manufacturers use different raw materials depending on their specific functions. Outdoor enthusiasts are the main consumers.

According to market research, 72% of runners enjoy running in the natural environment. They value the experience of running in nature more than the final result. For many years, Salomon and other brands in the outdoor and running industry have been betting heavily on trail running. Trail running is one of the most popular sports in the world. It has seen a tremendous increase in popularity over the past decade, as more people love spending time outdoors. Running shoes are the most important equipment, especially in the mountains, where comfort, performance, support, and grip are crucial to safety and performance.

Recent development:

New Balance announced in March 2022 that it would increase its green-leaf product range to include footwear. It will focus on high-volume models and color ways from two of the most well-known footwear brands, Fresh Foam 1080v12 & the 574. Two of New Balance’s most climate-impacting, high-volume materials are leather and polyester. This program will help the company source 100% leather and 50% recycled polyester.

Wolverine, a 139-year-old clothing and boot brand, announced in March 2022 a partnership with 343 Industries (creators of the Halo franchise), to create an exclusive boot inspired by the Master Chief.

ASICS introduced the GEL-CUMULUS 24 flexible running shoe in May 2022. It provides maximum comfort for distance runners.

Scope of the Report

Key Market Players:

Brooks

Salomon

Asics

New Balance

Saucony

The North Face

Deckers

Montrail

LOWA

Tecnica

Adidas

Nike

Vasque

Scarpa

La Sportiva

Pearl Izumi

Under Armour

Mizuno

Puma

Zamberlan

Type

Barefoot Shoes

Low profile Shoes

Traditional Shoes

Maximalist Shoes

Application

Men trail running shoes

Women trail running shoes

Industry, By Region

Asia-Pacific [China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

Europe [Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

North America [United States, Canada, Mexico]

Middle East & Africa [GCC, North Africa, South Africa]

South America [Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]

Key questions:

· What factors will the global market for trail running shoes experience during the forecast period?

Which are the key players in the market for trail running shoes?

What market trends are driving the Trail Running shoe industry’s growth?

How big is the Trail Running market at both the country and regional level?

What are the market’s driving factors, limitations, and opportunities?

How would future projections aid in further strategic steps?

