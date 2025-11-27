Global Tourism Surpasses 1.1 Billion Arrivals as 2025 Demand Strengthens

International tourism surpassed 1.1 billion arrivals in the first nine months of 2025, driven by strong demand despite inflation and geopolitical tensions. Africa and Europe led growth, while several destinations, including Brazil, Egypt, and Japan, saw double-digit increases. Visitor spending also remained robust across key markets, signaling continued sector resilience.

International tourism continued its upward trajectory in 2025, with more than 1.1 billion international arrivals recorded between January and September, according to the latest UN Tourism World Tourism Barometer. This represents an increase of around 50 million travelers compared to the same period last year, underscoring strong global demand despite persistent inflation and geopolitical uncertainty.

A 4% year-on-year increase in Q3 reflects a robust Northern Hemisphere summer season, supported by resilient consumer appetite, improving air capacity, and favorable exchange rates for key source markets.

Regional Performance: Africa Leads, Europe Strengthens

Africa delivered the fastest regional growth, increasing arrivals by 10% through September. North Africa rose 11%, while Sub-Saharan Africa grew 10%, driven by strong performance in Egypt, Ethiopia, Morocco, and South Africa—markets that have already exceeded 2019 levels.

Europe, the world’s largest destination region, attracted 625 million tourists, up 4% year-on-year. Western and Central/Eastern Europe reported solid growth (+5% and +8% respectively), supported by high summer occupancy and increased regional airlift. Northern Europe posted a modest 1% decline, while Southern Mediterranean Europe rose 3% on strong beach and cultural-city travel demand.

The Americas achieved 2% growth, with South America (+9%) outperforming the region. North America saw slight declines (-1%) due to reduced inbound flows to the United States and Canada.

The Middle East maintained its strong post-pandemic recovery trajectory, posting a 2% increase and sitting 33% above 2019 levels.

In the Asia-Pacific, arrivals grew 8%, supported by a sharp rebound in North-East Asia (+17%). The region has reached 90% of 2019 levels, with Japan, Vietnam, Mongolia, and Sri Lanka among the top regional performers.

Top-Performing Destinations

Several destinations recorded double-digit increases and exceeded pre-pandemic totals:

Brazil +45%

Vietnam +21%

Egypt +21%

Ethiopia +18%

Japan +18%

South Africa +17%

Sri Lanka +16%

Mongolia +16%

Morocco +14%

These markets benefited from increased air connectivity, visa facilitation, targeted marketing campaigns, and favorable currency conditions.

Travel Spend and Air Capacity Trends

Visitor spending remained robust. Tourism receipts grew significantly in:

Japan ( +21% )

) Nicaragua ( +19% )

) Egypt ( +18% )

) Mongolia & Morocco ( +15% )

) Latvia ( +13% )

) Brazil ( +12% )

) France (+9%)

Outbound spending from major source markets—including the U.S. (+7%), Spain (+15%), France (+5%) and Korea (+7%)—reinforced global demand.

Air transport also supported the recovery:

International RPKs grew 7%

Capacity (ASKs) increased 6%

Global accommodation occupancy held at 68%, matching 2024 levels

Trust in the Data: Why the UN Tourism Barometer Matters to the Industry

The Barometer report can be downloaded here

The UN Tourism World Tourism Barometer is widely regarded as the most reliable and authoritative source of international tourism performance data. It draws from official national statistics, immigration systems, central bank reporting, and standardized UN methodologies.

For industry professionals, its value lies in:

Consistency : Comparable, standardized global datasets across decades

: Comparable, standardized global datasets across decades Accuracy : Historically aligned with national and aviation sector results, including during crisis periods

: Historically aligned with national and aviation sector results, including during crisis periods Timeliness : Monthly and quarterly updates enabling rapid demand tracking

: Monthly and quarterly updates enabling rapid demand tracking Policy relevance: Used by governments, airlines, DMOs, investors, and institutions like the World Bank and OECD

While early figures may be updated as countries finalize their reporting, these revisions are typically small, making the Barometer a dependable basis for forecasting, strategic planning, and investment decisions.

Outlook: Sector on Track for Forecasted 3–5% Growth in 2025

UN Tourism projects 3% to 5% global growth in international arrivals for the full year. Current January–September results are aligned with these expectations, although high travel prices, geopolitical instability, and uneven economic conditions remain downside risks.

Still, with strong regional performance, rising visitor spending, and improved global connectivity, the travel and tourism sector is positioned for another year of sustained expansion—solidifying its role as a key driver of global economic recovery.