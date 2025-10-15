Global Tourism Forum in Brussels to Redefine Tourism in a Changing World

eTN Publisher will moderate a panel at the upcoming Global Tourism Forum in Brussels entitled: New Media & Destination Dynamics: Shaping Travel Through Influence. Under the scheme redefining Tourism in a Changing World participants will meet in the Royal Museum of Fine Arts of Belgium, Brussels from October 19-21

The World Tourism Forum Institute (WTFI) proudly announced the Global Tourism Forum Annual Meeting 2025, a landmark international event that will gather ministers, CEOs, investors, and policy-makers from around the world under the theme “Redefining Tourism in a Changing World.”

This high-level forum will focus on sustainability, investment, aviation, technology, and new global tourism governance models.

The event schedule has been concluded:

Welcome Dinner – October 19, 2025

Hosted at Belga Queen Restaurant, the exclusive Welcome Dinner will bring together WTFI members, ministers, ambassadors, and international delegation heads for an evening of cultural exchange and informal dialogue ahead of the main sessions.

Day 1 – October 20, 2025

Venue: Royal Museum of Fine Arts of Belgium

The day opens with a Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony led by H.E. Shaikha Al Nowais, Secretary-General Elect of UN Tourism, symbolizing the official start of GTF Brussels 2025.

The Opening Session will include keynote remarks from:

H.E. Dr. Mohamed Waheed Hassan, Former President and Special Envoy of the Maldives

H.E. Didier Mazenega Mukanzu, Minister of Tourism, Democratic Republic of Congo

Jean-Jacques Morin, Group Deputy CEO and Premium, Midscale & Economy Division CEO, Accor

Bulut Bağcı, President, World Tourism Forum Institute

, President, World Tourism Forum Institute Umid Shadiev, Chairman, Tourism Committee of Uzbekistan

Key Highlights of Day 1

Women in Tourism: Empowering Leadership for a More Inclusive Future

Keynote: H.E. Shaikha Al Nowais (UN Tourism)

In Dialogue With: Hala Matar Choufany, President, HVS Middle East, Africa & South Asia

Europe's Aviation Vision 2050 – A Competitive, Connected and Sustainable Future

Tania Cardoso Simoes, Director of Aviation Transformation, Eurocontrol

Airports 2030: Hubs of the Future

Moderator: Laura Buckwell, International TV News Anchor

Speaker: Paul Griffiths, CEO, Dubai Airports

Tourism in the New World Order: Geopolitics, Power Shifts & Emerging Blocs

Moderator: Bulut Bağcı, President, WTFI

Panelists: H.E. Ambassador Kubanychbek Omuraliev, Secretary General, Organization of Turkic States Ambassador Michael B. Christides, Former Secretary General, Black Sea Economic Cooperation H.E. Miroslav Borshosh, Minister of Tourism, Republic of Bulgaria

Leading the Future of Tourism: Insights from the Top

Moderator: Ambassador Michael B. Christides

Panelists: Susanne Andersson, CEO, Visit Sweden Angela Gerekou, President, Greek National Tourism Organization (2019–2025) Arnar Már Ólafsson, Director General, Icelandic Tourist Board Anouk van Eekelen, Director of Destination Development, Netherlands Board of Tourism

TechFront: AI & Tourism – The $500 Billion Transformation

Moderator: Laura Buckwell

Speakers: Luca Zambello (CEO, Jurny), Weynand Kuypers (CTO, Skapr Technologies), Max Rangeley (CEO, ReboundTAG), Musa Toktaş (CTO, HOI Holding)

Global Leadership for a New Tourism Economy

Moderator: Ozgul Ozkan Yavuz, Former Deputy Minister of Culture and Tourism, Türkiye

Panelists: H.E. Dr. Abdulla Mausoom, Minister of State for Tourism and Environment, Maldives Jan Fluxa, Deputy Minister, Ministry of Regional Development, Czech Republic István Ujhelyi, UN Tourism Ambassador to the EU Dr. Eduardo Santander, Executive Director, European Travel Commission (ETC) Rashad Alayev, Deputy CEO, Azerbaijan Tourism Board

Moderator: , Former Deputy Minister of Culture and Tourism, Türkiye Panelists:

CEO Boardroom – The $10 Trillion Tourism Question: Where Will the Smart Money Go Next?

Moderator: Laura Buckwell

Speakers: Salman Gasim (CEO, Swiss Hospitality Company), Abad Butt (Board Member, Assets Group), Martin Boyle (CEO, IAPCO), Shamsah Fatima Dhala (IFC Global Manager, Tourism), Grigory Avetov (CEO, MegaCampus)

The day concludes with the World Tourism Awards 2025 — the premier global celebration recognizing excellence in destinations, companies, and individuals shaping the future of the industry.

Day 2 – October 21, 2025

NextGen Policy Lab: Innovations in Public–Private Partnerships

Speakers: Eduardo Pedrosa (Executive Director, APEC Secretariat), Nicole Monge (Senior Director, APCO), H.E. Hugues Mbadinga Madiya (Former Minister of Investment Promotion, Gabon), Nata Kvachantaradze (Chairperson, Georgian Tourism Association), José Carlos Díez (Economist)

Destination 2050: Smart Cities & the Future of Placemaking

Moderator: Lee Anne Sanger, Partner, HVS Southern Africa

Panelists: José Ramón Bauzá Díaz (Former President, Balearic Islands), Patrack Bontinck (CEO, visit.brussels), Eleonora Orso (Policy Officer, Eurocities), Natalya Tabaka (Chairperson, State Agency for Tourism Development of Ukraine), Sabine Wendt (CEO, VisitBerlin)

Africa Ascending: Tourism for Infrastructure, Youth Employment & Investment

Moderator: H.E. Abulfas Garayev, Former Minister of Culture and Tourism, Azerbaijan

Speakers:

H.E. Sheraf Fathy, Minister of Tourism and Antiquities, Egypt

H.E. Fredson Bacar, Secretary of State for Tourism, Mozambique

H.E. Marco de Jesus Lopes, Minister of Tourism, Angola

H.E. Abdoulie Jobe, Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Gambia

, Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Gambia H.E. Najib Balala, Former Minister of Tourism and Wildlife, Kenya

Capital Connect: Private Equity & Sovereign Wealth Funds in Hospitality

Moderator: Abad Butt

Panelists: Olivier Granet (Co-CEO, Kasada Capital Management), Hala Matar Choufany (President, HVS MEA & South Asia)

Sustainable Aviation: From Mandate to Market Reality

Speakers: Donald Handley (Head of Government Affairs, AERCAP), Liam Benham (President, EU Government Affairs, Boeing), Turkish Airlines Sustainability Partner Slot

New Media & Destination Dynamics: Shaping Travel Through Influence

Moderator: Juergen Steinmetz, CEO, TravelNewsGroup

Speakers: Luckson Zambuko (Founder, AYTHA), Mahmood Abdulla (LinkedIn Global Influencer, Emirates Voice)

Immersive Economy: The Convergence of AI & Hospitality

Speakers: Emal Alon (CEO, Resonai), Ylka Reass (Vice President, AD Tech)

Blue Economy Futures: Shipbuilding at the Crossroads of Trade, Tourism, and Sustainability

Speaker: Krastajan Curavac, President, OACM Group

The World Tourism Forum Institute (WTFI) is a global organization dedicated to advancing tourism investment, innovation, and sustainability. Its flagship platform—the Global Tourism Forum—brings together leaders from public and private sectors to design strategies that foster inclusive and resilient growth for the travel economy.