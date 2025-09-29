Global Tourism Forum Brussels Gets Ready to Redefine Tourism in A Changing World

he World Tourism Forum Institute (WTFI) will host one of the most prestigious global gatherings, the Global Tourism Forum (GTF) Annual Meeting 2025, on October 19–21, 2025, in Brussels, Belgium. Under the theme “Redefining Tourism in a Changing World”, the forum will unite heads of state, ministers, representatives of international organizations, industry leaders, and investors to shape the future of tourism.

This three-day event will begin on October 19 with an exclusive Welcome Dinner at the Belga Queen Restaurant. This distinguished evening will provide WTFI members, ministers, and delegation heads with an opportunity for high-level networking and cultural dialogue.

Opening and First Day – October 20, 2025

The forum will take place at the Royal Museum of Fine Arts, Brussels, with the opening session attended by Shaikha Al Nowais, Secretary General Elect of United Nations Tourism.

Opening speeches: Jean-Jacques Morin (Deputy CEO, Accor Group) and Bulut Bağcı (President, WTFI).

Women in Tourism: “Empowering Leadership for a More Inclusive Future.”

Aviation Vision 2050: Insights into the future of European aviation.

Airports 2030: Paul Griffiths, CEO of Dubai Airports, on transformation.

Tourism in the New World Order: A geopolitical panel featuring regional leaders and former EU officials.

AI & Tourism – The $500 Billion Transformation: Leading global tech entrepreneurs on the future of tourism technologies.

In the evening, the prestigious World Tourism Awards 2025 will take place. The ceremony will honor the Top 100 leaders, destinations, and companies shaping the global tourism industry.

World Tourism Forum Institute World Tourism Forum Institute convenes leaders to reshape economies through tourism. The primary economic benefits of tourism-related activities include their contribution to the three high-priority goals of developing countries: income generation, job creation, and foreign exchange earnings.

Second Day – October 21, 2025

The second day will focus on sustainability, investment, and new business models:

NextGen Policy Lab: Innovative models of public-private cooperation.

Destination 2050: Smart Cities: Participation from Brussels, Berlin, Zagreb, and Qatar tourism boards.

Africa Ascending: Ministers of tourism from Angola, Nigeria, Egypt, Ghana, and Mozambique on infrastructure, jobs, and investment.

Capital & Investment Panels: Private equity funds, sovereign wealth funds, and royal family investors on the future of global tourism.

Sustainable Aviation: Industry leaders from Boeing, AerCap, and PIF on eco-friendly strategies.

New Media & Tourism Dynamics: Global media leaders and influencers on destination branding.

Blue Economy: The intersection of trade, tourism, and sustainability in shipbuilding.

WTFI President Bulut Bağcı: “We will reshape tourism.”

WTFI President Bulut Bağcı stated: