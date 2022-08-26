Global Swimwear Market to Exhibit a Decent CAGR of 6.38% by 2031

In the forecast period of 2022-2031, the swimwear market will grow by 6.38%.

Growing Demand

Market growth is being driven by a growing demand for quality swimwear that is branded and authentic.

Market growth will be accelerated by the growing demand for trendy designs and comfortable fabric.

Driving Factors

The growth of water parks is one of the primary drivers of the rise in the swimwear market. Many people visit a water park with their friends or family. Wearing swimwear clothing allows them to move freely and covers their bodies. It protects the skin from chlorine and makes them fashionable. The World Waterpark Association reports that North America has approximately 1,300 waterparks. They are expected to draw more than 375 million people due to the increased demand for swimwear. Swimwear for sunbathing has become increasingly popular among people who live around a beach or lake. This boosts the demand. Swimwear is also more in demand as more people become interested in surfing. Surfers have to deal with waves and require swimwear that is comfortable for their movements.

Restraining Factors

However, swimwear is still a controversial topic in Middle East countries such as Iran, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, and Saudi Arabia. This can hinder the market growth.

Market Key Trends

A growing consumer inclination toward water activities

Sports are essential for health, and the growing number of international events encourage people to participate in sports and recreation activities. With the increase in people participating in water and fitness activities, it has become easier for players to create comfortable and stylish swimwear for swimming and all other water sports. Swimming is becoming popular for a workout because of its health benefits. According to the United States Outdoor Participation Report, around 27.58 million Americans chose swimming for their exercise routine in 2018, increasing sportswear sales. The demand for swimwear has increased significantly due to campaigns in different countries to encourage participation. These campaigns encourage consumers to get involved in swimming and strengthen connections between the community of swimmers and sporting organizations.

Recent Development

Kim Kardashian West elevated her shapewear and bra brand in October 2021. To celebrate, the TV star and founder of Skims teamed up to launch a new collection with Fendi, an Italian fashion house. The SKIMs x Fendi ready-to-wear collection will include swimsuits, form-fitting dresses, and tops. Prices start at USD 950. Chanel Group presented its spring/summer 2022 collection inspired by the ’90s at Paris Fashion Week. The collection featured swimwear, high hemlines, and navel-baring outfits. Nike Inc., the world’s first sustainable swimwear brand, launched its Icon Collection in April 2021. It includes men’s- and women’s categories of swimwear that are made with at least 85% sustainable fabrics and trims. Coco Reef, the bra-sized swimwear company, launched the Flaunt Your Shape Every State campaign in July 2021. This included a virtual trip across America. Nike unveiled a new collection of swimwear for hijab-wearing women in December 2019. They say they don’t have to choose between modesty or movement but can be confident and comfortable.

Key Companies

Pentland Group

Arena

Diana Sport

Hosa

Zoke

Dolfin Swimwear

Derong Group

FEW

Wacoal

Yingfa

TNZI

Sanqi International

Gottex

American Apparel

Seafolly

Aimer

PARAH S.p.A

Seaspray

TYR Sport

Perry

Key Market Segments:

Type

Women

Men

Boys

Girls

Application

Individual Use

Commercial Use

