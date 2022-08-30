Global Retail Analytics Market Size worth USD 6.3 billion in 2021, Technological advancements in adhesives to boost market growth – Market.us

The global Retail Analytics Market was valued at USD 6.3 billion in 2021 and will reach USD 18.4 billion by 2027. This represents a 20.7% annual CAGR between 2022-2027.

We are constantly monitoring and evaluating the impact of the pandemic on different industries, keeping in mind the uncertainties surrounding COVID-19. These insights are part of the report, which is a major market contributor.

Retail analytics gives you data about inventory, sales, consumer demand, supply chain movement, and other factors. By combining data from multiple areas, it helps companies identify customer insights such as emerging trends or changing preferences. Retail analytics is a powerful tool to keep procurement levels high and empower businesses through quick and efficient decision-making.

Retail Analytics Market: Drivers

E-commerce is growing

Customers have the technology expertise to choose from a wide range of options to make quick transactions and save enough time to consolidate their retail business. The volume, velocity, and variety of big data will impact the market. Customers can shop online thanks to the rapid growth of online shopping and successive increases in big data. Numerous social networking platforms like Facebook have allowed prominent distributors to understand better customers, brand recognition, loyalty, and feedback. Other factors that will positively impact market development include the growing demand for analytics in retail inventory planning and management and customer purchase monitoring.

Retail industry: Big data is becoming more prevalent

The digital acceleration accelerates the pace of change in the retail and consumer goods industries. Both consumers and enterprises have realized that digital transformation means applying a data-driven approach in every area of their business to gain a competitive advantage. By offering customers the products and services they want, digital transformation in retail can help increase customer loyalty and retention. New technologies are influencing the fourth industrial revolution. They blur the lines between the physical and digital worlds. Data access can transform how organizations function with powerful analytics tools such as scenario analysis, predictive learning algorithms and visualization. Now companies can collect massive data sets from assets and physical installations in real time and perform predictive analytics to generate new insights and take better decisions. The digital revolution has changed the way goods are created, developed and delivered to customers.





Retail Analytics Market: Restraints

Privacy concerns and lack of technical expertise

Large retail stores use technology for routine tasks like billing and payments, avoiding shrinkage, stock records management, and supply chain management. Large companies are making use of these technologies but the unorganized retail sector must address the limitations of technology availability, feasibility and implementation. Unorganized retailers are subject to pressure from large companies, whether they be offline or online. While they might want to make a difference, many face budget constraints that can prevent them from implementing technology. Hidden costs associated with maintaining legacy processes can quickly become prohibitive, leaving little money for digital transformation or creativity. These retail businesses have been severely affected by high capital costs and difficult access to capital financing, particularly in remote and rural areas.

Retail Analytics Market Key Trends:

Major Share of the business is in-store operation

In-store-operation-based analytics has become indispensable to a brick-and-mortar retailer’s operating strategy. This provides many benefits, including the ability to offer the right product to the right customers. Further insight into loyal customers can also help to develop strategies to increase customer loyalty.

Apteryx conducted a survey with 350 retailers and brands manufacturers in 2019. It found that nearly 81% of respondents collect shopper insight. 76% also consider insights crucial to their sales/revenue performance. But just collecting data is not enough. The study found that only 16% of respondents have been able move on to data harnessing. 24% and 60% have yet to start.

Jabil’s 2020 Future of Retail Technology found that 90% of respondents expected spending on in-store tech to rise in the next few years. 94% of respondents indicated that they have been investing in analytics technology. A lot of attention has been given to adding features and products that complement retail analytics.

Microsoft recently announced new retail products for its Microsoft Dynamics 365 product line. This is to allow retail customers to increase in-store efficiency, better measure saleable items, and accurately determine who’s buying them.

Recent development:

Quantizing, a data advisory and analytics firm, helped a German fashion retailer increase its in-store sales by micro-targeting. It also increased the profits by 12%. The retailer was faced with challenges such as delivering the right insights at the right time to the right resource, a lack of clearly defined analytics strategies, and poor data quality.

IBM launched “Store in the Cloud” in January 2020, a partnership-driven initiative from Red Hat. It is designed to help retailers transform their businesses in order to meet the changing shopping habits of consumers.

Micro Strategy announced in February 2020 a partnership with Yellow Brick Data, an enterprise data warehouse vendor. This will allow Yellow Brick Data to integrate their Yellow Brick Data warehouse into the Microsoft 2020 analytics platform. This partnership will enable faster queries and better insights into data.

SAP SE announced in October 2020 that it was named The Forrester Wave’s leader for retail planning. Based on its Omni channel planning solutions, SAP SE was named a leader. This will allow the company to bring new innovations to the market.

Scope of the Report

Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 6.3 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of 20.7% Historical Years 2016-2020 Base Year 2021

Key Market Players:

Key questions:

What are the top decision factors for service buyers?

Which are the most prominent players in Retail Analytics Market

What are the most important developments in customer demand, given the changing economy?

What are the main challenges for SME’s in Retail Analytics Market?

What is the most recent research in Retail Analytics Market?

