Global Ports Holding Strengthens Partnership with Caribbean Tourism Organization

GPH currently operates cruise ports in several Caribbean destinations, including Nassau, The Bahamas; Antigua & Barbuda; San Juan, Puerto Rico; and Saint Lucia, serving over 8 million passengers per year – a significant portion of the 22 million passengers that the company serves across 33 ports worldwide. Through its multi-million-dollar investments in port infrastructure, destination support, and passenger experience enhancements, the company has played a pivotal role in strengthening the region’s appeal to cruise travelers following the COVID-19 pandemic.



This membership is particularly significant as the CTO recognizes the cruise industry as a vital component of Caribbean tourism. With millions of cruise passengers visiting the region annually, the CTO actively supports initiatives that enhance the cruise experience while ensuring economic benefits for local communities.



“We are honored to become an allied member of the Caribbean Tourism Organization,” said Mehmet Kutman, Chairman & CEO of Global Ports Holding. “The Caribbean is a cornerstone of the global cruise industry, and through our membership, we look forward to working alongside the CTO to drive innovation, create new opportunities for entrepreneurs, and ensure that tourism growth in our region is sustainable and beneficial to local communities.”



As an allied member, GPH will contribute to the CTO’s agenda by sharing insights on cruise port and industry development, destination development, sustainable tourism initiatives, and community engagement strategies. The company’s expertise in creating world-class cruise port experiences will support the CTO’s mission to position the Caribbean as the most desirable year-round warm-weather destination.



Mike Maura Jr., Regional Director of GPH Americas and CEO & Director of Nassau Cruise Port, highlighted the transformative impact GPH is making across the Caribbean. “Our substantial investments in regional ports have already resulted in upgraded infrastructure, enhanced passenger experiences, and increased economic benefits for host destinations. In Nassau, The Bahamas, for instance, annual passenger arrivals have exceeded pre-COVID records, reaching 4.4 million in 2023 and 5.6 million in 2024, following the completion of our $300 million port redevelopment. We anticipate significant growth in cruise line calls and passenger traffic in San Juan, Antigua & Barbuda, and Saint Lucia, as they too are undergoing multi-million dollar construction projects designed to achieve similar advancements.”



A team of executives from GPH Caribbean ports will participate in the CTO annual Caribbean Week summit in New York from June 1 – 6, 2025. The highly anticipated event addresses priority issues impacting the Caribbean and will bring together key stakeholders in tourism, technology, media, and marketing. With its membership in the CTO, GPH is eager to increase its impact by supporting policy initiatives, research, and collaborations that drive regional tourism success.

About Global Ports Holding

Global Ports Holding is the world’s largest independent cruise port operator, with a portfolio of 33 cruise ports in 21 countries across the Caribbean, Mediterranean, and Asia-Pacific regions. Serving over 22 million passengers annually, GPH continues its global expansion with a strong commitment to operational excellence, sustainability, and innovation.