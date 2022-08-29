The global paints and coatings market was valued at $175.8 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $278.4 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2022 to 2031.

Paints and coatings are widely used in the construction, automotive & transportation, and wood industries. They have a major application in the building and construction industry, where they are used to protect structures from any

external damage. Also, the product is used in various applications in decorating residential and non-residential infrastructures& buildings, industrial equipment, automobile & marine, industrial wood, and others.

A brief glimpse of the market overview shows that these materials are widely used in diverse applications, owing to their properties such as protection from environmental factors, corrosion protection, reflection-absorption, anti-friction, and hardness.

There is an increasing trend of high-tech coatings that include cationic electrocuting materials, covering all the corners and crevices of multifaceted metal parts, thereby protecting them from corrosion. High-performance ceramic increases the lifespan of aircraft turbine engines as well as automotive. It mostly protects components from high temperatures, wear, and corrosion.

Drivers

High Demand for Paints and Coatings

The increase in applications of fluoropolymers in the building and construction industry and rise in demand for powder coatings in shipbuilding and pipeline industries is estimated to carve a way for the growth of the market. Fluoropolymers like polyvinylidene difluoride (PVDF) are utilized in both industrial and architectural coatings in the building and construction industry. PVDF is commonly employed in architectural applications when both outstanding look and long-term substrate protection are required. PVDF is the fluoropolymer of choice because it is solvent insoluble in ester and ketone solvents and may be formed into solvent dispersion coatings. One of the primary factors driving the growth of the paints and coatings industry is the increase in the number of residential and commercial projects around the world.

Increased Demand Across Semiconductor Sector

The semiconductor industry was valued at USD 426.4 billion in 2018, and demand is expected to expand at a significant CAGR of 5.88 percent from 2019 to 2025. Nowadays, these semiconductors are coated with a special type of spray paint that gives those features like magnetic response and electrical conductivity. As the semiconductor sector is expected to increase, vendors in the paints and coatings market will benefit.

Furthermore, the rapid urbanization and industrialization in emerging countries, such as India, China, and Southeast Asia, will further propel the paints and coatings market growth rate. Additionally, the rise in use of powder coatings in the automotive industry and expansion of end use industries are projected to bolster the growth of the market.

Restraints

There is relatively time required for the processes related to drying and curing various kinds of water-borne paints and coatings in comparison to that of solvent-borne coatings. Also, the waterborne coatings are known to have excellent flow properties that help in changing the effects of humidity, further affecting the coating application. During the high humidity phases, water does not evaporate, which results in poor cure followed by a decrease in performance. Waterborne paints and coatings are also known to be sensitive to freezing conditions. Many waterborne coatings do not have a trusted use after freezing.

Trends

Sustainability Development in the Coatings Industry to Favor Growth Paints and coatings preserve and protect the substrates they are applied to, thus conserving material resources and energy. The sustainability aspect is routinely considered by companies while performing their business operations. The main focus is to reduce Volatile Organic Compounds(VOC)to include resource conservation and energy, renewable materials, process efficiency enhancement, and waste minimization. For example, DSM offers Decovery, aplant-based resin for paint. Decovery ingredients are safe and contain low VOCs to protect and improve outdoor& indoor air quality, reducing the carbon footprint by up to 34%by replacing crude oil. Thus, the company focuses on sustainable solutions and transforming the industry from solvent-based to waste-based coatings.

In February 2022, PPG announced to acquire Powder Coating Manufacturing Business in Arsonsisi, an industrial coating company based in Milan, Italy.

In February 2022, The Sherwin-Williams Company signed an agreement with the state of North Carolina, Iredell County, and the city of Statesville to significantly expand its architectural paint and coatings manufacturing capacity and establish a larger distribution facility in Statesville, North Carolina. Sherwin-Williams plans to invest a minimum of USD 300 million in the project.

In July 2021, AkzoNobel N.V. and Mercedes-Benz extended their partnership agreement for another four years. This means the company will continue to provide vehicle refinish products including the automotive and specialty coatings, and services in China and a preferred partner in Indonesia.

In March 2021, Qlayers coating technology offers a fully automated solution to safer, more consistent, and faster than manual the manual coating processes used now in the industry. By eliminating overspray, it’s sustainable solution that saves cost. This technology is helping the customers in applying the anti-corrosive coating systems and others.

