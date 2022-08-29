Global Paints and Coatings Market Expected to Reach a Value of USD. 278.5 billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 4.8%

The global market for paints and coatings was valued at USD 175.9 Billion in 2021. It is projected to amount to USD. 278.5 billion by 2031, to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% between 2022 and 2031.

Coatings and paints are often used in construction, wood, and automotive & transportation. They protect structures and have extensive application in the construction and building industries.

External damage. It can decorate non-residential structures and buildings, automobiles, and marine vehicles.

These materials are extensively employed in various applications, as seen from a quick glance at the market overview, thanks to qualities including environmental resistance, corrosion resistance, reflection-absorption, anti-friction, and hardness.

The use of cationic-electrocuting materials to cover the crevices and corners of multifaceted parts of metal is a growing trend in high-tech coatings. This guards them against rusting. High-performance Turbine engines in both aircraft and automobiles last longer because to ceramic. It shields parts against high heat, corrosive conditions, wears, and abrasion.

Paints and Coatings Market: Drivers

High Demand Paints and Coatings

Market growth is expected to be driven by the increased use of fluoropolymers within the construction and building industry and the increase in demand for powder coatings within the shipbuilding and pipeline industries. Polyvinylidene Difluoride (PVDF), a fluoropolymer, is used in architectural and industrial coatings in the construction and building industries. When architectural coatings require long-term protection and outstanding appearance, PVDF is often used. PVDF is an excellent fluoropolymer insoluble in ester and keto solvents. It can also be made into solvent dispersion coatings. The increase in residential and commercial projects worldwide is one of the main drivers of the industry’s growth.

Higher Demand in Semiconductor Industry

In 2018, the semiconductor industry was worth USD 426.4 billion. Demand is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR of 5.88% from 2019 to 2025. These semiconductors are now coated with a special spray paint that provides features such as magnetic response and electrical conductivity. Vendors in the paints-and-coatings market will reap the benefits of expanding the semiconductor industry.

The paints and coatings market will continue to grow due to rapid industrialization and urbanization in emerging economies like India, China, and Southeast Asia. The market is expected to grow due to the increased use of powder coatings within the automotive industry and the expansion of end-use industries.

Paints and Coatings Market: Restraints

The drying and curing of various water-borne paints or coatings take much longer than solvent-borne ones. Waterborne coatings have exceptional flow properties, which help to reduce humidity and affect the coating application. High humidity periods are when water doesn’t evaporate. This results in poor cure and decreased performance. Waterborne coatings and paints can also be sensitive to freezing conditions. Many waterborne coatings are not safe to use after freezing.

Paints and Coatings Market Key Trends:

Sustainability Development in the Coatings Industry to Favor Growth Paints and coatings protect and preserve substrates, conserving energy and material resources. Companies consider sustainability as part of their daily business operations. The main goal of reducing Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) is resource conservation and energy, renewable material, process efficiency enhancement, and waste minimization. DSM, for example, offers Discovery, a plant-based resin paint. The Discovery ingredients are safe, low in VOCs, and can be used to improve indoor and outdoor air quality. They also reduce the carbon footprint by as much as 34%. The company is committed to sustainable solutions and the transformation of the industry from solvent-based coatings to waste-based coatings.

Recent development:

PPG announced in February 2022 that it would acquire Powder Coating Manufacturing Business (Arsonsisi), an industrial coatings company based in Milan.

The Sherwin-Williams Company entered into an agreement in February 2022 with Iredell County and the state of North Carolina to expand its manufacturing capacity for architectural paints and coatings and set up a more significant distribution center in Statesville, North Carolina. Sherwin Williams plans to invest at least USD 300 million in this project.

AkzoNobel N.V. extended its partnership agreement with Mercedes-Benz for an additional four years in July 2021. The company will continue to offer vehicle refinish products and services, including specialty coatings and automotive, in China and preferred partners in Indonesia.

Players’ coating technology will be available in March 2021. It is a fully automated solution that is safer, more consistent and quicker than the current manual coating processes. It’s a cost-saving solution that eliminates overspray. This technology allows customers to apply anti-corrosive coatings and other products.

Scope of the Report

Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 175.9 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of 4.08% Historical Years 2016-2020 Base Year 2021 Quantitative Units USD In Bn No. of Pages in Report 200+ Pages No. of Tables & Figures 150+ Format PDF/Excel Direct Order This Report Available- To Purchase This Premium Report Click Here

Key Market Players:

AkzoNobel

Henkel

Nippon Paint

Sherwin Williams

BASF

DOW

Brillux

Benjamin Moore

Asian Paints

PPG Industries

Type

Solvent-based coatings

Waterborne coatings

High-solids coatings

Two-component systems

Powder coatings

Application

Infrastructure

Large Commercial Development

Civil architecture

Industrial architecture

Automotive

Oil & Gas Industry

Industry, By Region

Asia-Pacific [China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

Europe [Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

North America [United States, Canada, Mexico]

Middle East & Africa [GCC, North Africa, South Africa]

South America [Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]

Key questions:

What is the market growth rate for paints and coatings?

Which are the major players in the paints and coatings industry?

What region was the most profitable in the paints and coatings market in 2021.

How big is the Paints and Coatings industry?

What are the future trends in the Paints and Coatings Market around the globe?

What CAGR is the market for paints and coatings expected to grow during the forecast period?

What factors drive the market for paints and coatings?

Which region is experiencing the highest growth in Paints and Coatings Market sales?

