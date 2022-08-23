Global Nurse Call System Market to Reflect Tremendous Growth Potential with A CAGR of 10.0% BY 2030

The global nurse call system market was valued at USD 1,109.8 Million in 2020. It is expected to grow to USD 2,875.2 Million by 2030. The CAGR for 2021-2030 will be 10.0%.

Growing Demand

The market is expected to see a rise in demand due to the increasing prevalence of chronic disease and well-resourced healthcare facilities.

Get a sample of a report to get a comprehensive insight @ https://market.us/report/nurse-call-systems-market/request-sample/

Driving Factors

The emergence of Advanced Technologies in Communication Systems Likely to Propel Market Growth Advancements in communication and information technology has the potential to be applied to a wide variety of development of these systems that facilitates optimized work and patient bed allotment, patient monitoring, the safety of nurse staff, emergency management among others. The developments in advanced technologies, such as internet protocol systems and wireless technologies that include mobile device integration, have significantly influenced the global market growth.

Integration of advanced technologies such as internet protocol-based systems and wireless technologies with nurse call devices would lower the number of medical errors and decrease patients’ false positive and negative call alarms. These novel technologies could help identify and grade the severity and nature of the emergency in the patient pool admitted to the hospital or nursing home.

For instance, if a nurse is allocated a certain number of beds, these products would help schedule the visit and manage the patient call and requirements based on the nature of the emergency. Certain systems also come integrated with wandered control and an out-of-bed indication that will alert the nurse if the patient is awake or has left the allocated bed.

Restraining Factors

High cost of implementation of nurse call systems to limit growth

Although there are many benefits to these systems in emerging countries, they have had their limitations. These systems are only as effective as healthcare facilities’ software, hardware, and staff training. For a fully integrated room, the cost of purchasing the system is divided into installation, implementation cost, and nurse/caregivers trainer module cost. Base hardware and software are also included.

Healthcare settings must pay these systems’ SMA fees and average prices. Prices vary depending on the type of room.

Market Key Trends

The most profitable trend in manufacturing is the integration between artificial intelligence and digitization. Market players take advantage of the new technologies to offer high-tech solutions.

COVID-19 plays a key role in driving market growth. The patient flow is rising at alarming rates, especially in India, Brazil, and the US. It forces healthcare providers into adopting systems that allow for easier communication.

Recent Development

In December 2019, Tunstall Group (UK) launched Tunstall Carecom in the UK.





Tunstall Group (UK) launched Tunstall Carecom in the UK. February 2019: Ascom (Switzerland) launched the Myco 3 smartphone. It will enable Ascom to enter the nursing call system market with its advanced and integrated system.





Ascom (Switzerland) launched the Myco 3 smartphone. It will enable Ascom to enter the nursing call system market with its advanced and integrated system. February 2017: Rauland-Borg was purchased by AMETEK Inc. at USD 340 million. Rauland-Borg can now leverage the significant resources of AMETEK and expand its capabilities.

Key Companies

Rauland-Borg Corporation

Hill-Rom Holding, Inc.

Ascom Holding

Tyco International

Critical Alert Systems LLC

Stanley Healthcare

TekTone Sound & Signal Mfg., Inc.

Jeron Electronic Systems, Inc.

Honeywell (Novar GmbH)

West-Com Nurse Call Systems, Inc.

Key Market Segments:

Type

Wired Nurse Call Systems

Wireless Nurse Call Systems

Application

Hospitals

Assisted Living Centers& Nursing Homes

Out Patient Department (OPD) Clinics

Ambulatory Service Centers

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the future market value of the Nurse Call Systems Market?

What is the growth rate for the Nurse Call Systems Market?

What are the Top Companies in the Nurse Call Systems Market?

Which country’s data is covered in the Nurse Call Systems Market?

What are the Key Data Pointers in the Nurse Call Systems Market Report Report?

Related Report:

Global Clinical Alarm Management Market Drivers and Industry Status 2022 to 2031

Global Hospital Stretchers Market Future Prospects and Forecast To 2031

Global Veterinary Software Market Sales and Growth Rate, Assessment to 2031

Global smart hospital Market Recent Developments and SWOT Analysis 2031

Global Healthcare API Market To Gain Substantial Traction Through 2031

About Market.us

Market.US (Powered by Prudour Private Limited) specializes in in-depth research and analysis. This company has been proving itself as a leading consulting and customized market researcher and a highly-respected syndicated market research report provider.

Contact Details:

Global Business Development Team – Market.us

Market.us (Powered by Prudour Pvt. Ltd.)

Address: 420 Lexington Avenue, Suite 300 New York City, NY 10170, United States

Phone: +1 718 618 4351 (International), Phone: +91 78878 22626 (Asia)

Email: [email protected]

Share this Article Print Email Copy LinkedIn Telegram VK Messenger WhatsApp SMS Reddit Flipboard Pinterest Tumblr Xing Share

Related News