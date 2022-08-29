Global Network Probe Market Size in USD 0.908 Million to Accelerate at 12.4% CAGR Through 2031

In 2021, USD 0.508 Billon was the value of the global Network Probe Market. The network Probe market will reach USD 0.908 billion by 2031, with a Compound Annual Growth Ratio (CAGR of 12.4%) during the forecast period.

Demand is growing

The growing adoption of IoT and cloud computing and the increased complexity and security issues in networks all support the need for network probes. A lack of technical expertise hampers the market growth in network probes. Nonetheless, market growth is expected to be supported by the growing demand among SMEs for network monitoring instruments, creating lucrative growth opportunities.

Driving Factors

In the region, small and medium-sized companies (SMEs) are using the cloud, artificial Intelligence (AI), software-defined networking (SDN), and the Internet of Things to increase their overall productivity. Companies use network probe solutions to manage and make their networks more efficient. The region is a hotbed for network probe tools due to attacks on network security, reduced labor costs, and lower overheads. SMEs are a source of new opportunities for network probe vendors.

Demand for network probes is largely driven by the introduction of analytics, cloud technology, and the increasing demand for proactive monitoring. Network probes will continue to grow due to increasing cybersecurity management requirements. Market share for network probes is driven by global cloud computing improvements and increased cloud infrastructures.

Restraining Factors

Due to the spreading of the COVID-19 virus, several countries have instituted strict lockdowns and shutdowns. The onsite deployment and operation of network probe equipment are hindered by strict lockdowns, closures of borders, and supply chain problems. Pandemics across the globe have affected employee productivity and business efficiency. Due to lockdown measures implemented in several countries, Internet traffic has significantly increased due to many people’s use of work-from-home facilities. Network probe solutions are needed to monitor the increasing network traffic and prevent attacks. Accordingly, the market is expected to grow post-pandemic.

Market Key Trends

Network probe market growth is expected to be driven largely by demand for next-generation network detection and response solutions (NDR), which improve performance and visibility. Due to the release of new NDR products, which simplify network security, the market is expected to grow.

Recent Development

June 2021: Micro Focus has partnered with RAH Infotech in India, a technology distributor. The partnership is designed to assist Indian companies in their digital journey. RAH Infotech and Micro Focus will collaborate to use their pan-India distribution network to implement all technology solutions. These include security, enterprise DevOps, predictive analytics, and hybrid IT.

May 2021: Catchpoint teams up with Google Cloud. This collaboration will enable IT departments to be user-centric. It also aims to help them understand the availability, performance, health, and health of both applications and the infrastructure that runs on Google Cloud. Combining Catchpoint’s unique digital experience with insights from the world’s largest global surveillance network and universal visibility provided via Google Cloud’s partnership ecosystem, the company has closed the visibility gap that had plagued it for so long.

April 2021: SolarWinds has formed a partnership agreement with DNSFilter. DNSFilter is the industry’s most trusted DNS threat protection and content-filtering provider. This partnership will help MSPs to use better DNS technology to protect users against online security risks. DNSFilter’s cloud-based security solution is combined with N-central in this partnership to offer MSPs risk protection and content filtering.

April 2021: Broadcom and Google Cloud entered into a partnership. This partnership will promote the development of Broadcom’s key franchise rights and strengthen cloud service integration. Broadcom will be able to provide its security software portfolio and enterprise operation software on Google Cloud. This will enable the company to implement Broadcom’s solutions security, DevOps, etc., using Google Cloud’s trusted global network.

April 20, 2121: NEC and Cisco sign the Global System Integrator Agreement. The agreement promotes global 5G IP transmission network solutions. The two companies will promote the latest 5G business opportunities in this agreement. NEC Group companies and Cisco will collaborate to support NEC’s ecosystem with optimized IP metro/access transmissions and edge cloud computing solutions. Cisco will provide first-class products and support for implementation, as well as support NEC user participation.

Key Companies

SolarWinds Corporation

NetScout Systems Inc.

Broadcom Inc.

IBM Corporation

Cisco Systems Inc.

Nokia Corporation

NEC Corporation

Micro Focus International PLC

AppNeta

Catchpoint Systems Inc.

Key Market Segments

Based on Component:

Solutions

Services

Based on Deployment Mode:

On-premise

Cloud

Based on Enterprise Size:

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Enterprises

Based on End-Use:

Government & Defense

IT & Telecom

BFSI

Other End-Uses

