Global Meetings Industry Day 2023 theme announced

GMID 2023 will be held on March 30 underscoring economic importance, societal benefits of in-person meetings, conventions & connections.

The Meetings Mean Business Coalition announced “Meetings Matter” as the 2023 theme for Global Meetings Industry Day (GMID). GMID, to be held on March 30, is the International Day of Advocacy showcasing the value that business meetings, trade shows, incentive travel, exhibitions, conferences and conventions bring to people, businesses and communities.

The “Meetings Matter” theme will spotlight the economic and societal importance of face-to-face meetings, a critical message to share with elected officials and business leaders which underscores the multi-layered benefits that come from meeting in person.

Why Meetings Matter

Following years of canceled in-person meetings and virtual meeting replacements, GMID is a moment to remind businesses why meetings matter to more than just those who attend.

Local communities and small businesses across the country rely on meetings and events to remain financially solvent.

A return to a thriving travel industry—and American economy—is dependent on the swift and full return of meetings and events.

In addition to generating business, meetings drive education, knowledge and communal understanding on critical topics, advancing progress in critical areas facing the U.S., the economy and societal wellbeing.

Economic Impact

Prior to the pandemic (2019), meetings and events accounted for 42% of all business travel spending and 11% of all travel spending in the U.S.

The nearly $130 billion in meetings-related travel spending in the U.S. directly supported 800,000 American jobs, $42 billion in employee payroll and $19 billion in federal, state and local tax receipts.

GMID 2022 broke activation records, garnering more than 40 million impressions worldwide and reaching more than 8.5 million users.

The U.S. travel industry looks forward to building on last year’s strength and making the 2023 event a monumental success.

