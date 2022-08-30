Global Medium Density, Fibreboard Market Will, Accelerate at a CAGR of over 6.7% through 2022-2031

The global medium density fibreboard market was valued at USD 61.34 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow at an annual compound growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7% between 2022-2031

A growing demand

MDF has been a rising demand in furniture production. Easy access to materials also makes it necessary for a readable market. MDF is also bulky, which allows furniture manufacturers to use the same profile for precision machinery and finishing methods.

In addition to standard furniture and cabinet building, central fiberboards serve as door hinges, guest areas, and facade installation. However, structural pollutants such as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) can significantly impact indoor VOCs and pollute our environment. This continues to impact fiberboard energy’s global market performance.

Driving Factors

Market Growth is possible by shifting the demand from plywood to medium-density fiberboard

MDF is similar to plywood, so it has been widely used for furniture manufacturing, such as tables, couches, and bookshelves. MDF is significantly cheaper than plywood. It also has no grain or knots. These properties make MDF a great alternative to plywood when moisture and impact resistance is not the primary requirement.

Additionally, medium-density fiberboard is an excellent material to form partitions in office spaces. This is crucial for maintaining material demand during times of coronavirus. After the elimination of lockdown restrictions, many companies have started projects to remodel their offices. The market is expected to remain healthy.

Global Market: Growing Wood Flooring Adoption

The growing population in countries like India, Brazil, and China has fuelled the demand to build housing and public infrastructure. This is expected to be a positive for the market. The increasing spending capacity of people will increase the demand to produce products that enhance the aesthetics of living areas. Wood flooring is seeing a revival due to the increased emphasis on creating well-designed intelligent homes and interiors.

A smooth subsurface is essential for wood flooring. It must also be able to sustain its weight. MDF’s clear structure is free of knots and rings and provides a better weight distribution than plywood or particleboards. This subsurface also requires low-cost products, which is why it is the preferred alternative to the other alternatives.

Restraining factors

Formaldehyde Emissions to Limit Their Use

MDF production requires adhesives and other resins with formaldehyde as a component material. Studies have shown that high formaldehyde levels can lead to human cancer. The formaldehyde emissions from these products have led to many regulations against using fiberboard with high formaldehyde contents. For example, the ANSIA208.2 regulation establishes formaldehyde emission standards for fiberboards. California Air Resources Board and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) have established MDF panels’ maximum formaldehyde emission limits to 0.11 ppm. Adopting fiberboards of medium density is likely to be difficult due to such regulations.

Arauco and Roseburg have developed products that do not add formaldehyde (NAF) and ultra-low emitting formaldehyde ULEF to address the regulations.

Market Key Trends

There has been an increase in demand for MDF furniture

Medium-density fiberboard (MDF) has become a standard for mass manufacturing and is the preferred choice of readymade furniture manufacturers. MDF furniture is in high demand because of its brand, pre-made and low-maintenance.

Medium-density panel (MDF) is made from reconstituted wood. It is made by dissolving hardwood and softwood residuals into wood fibers. This is then combined with wax, resin binder, and panels formed by high temperature and pressure.

Globally, there are 65% of domestic furniture markets. Office furniture is 15% larger than office furniture. Hotels and other industries include 15% and 5%.

According to the US Census Bureau (US Census Bureau), in November 2021, US furniture and home furnishing store sales reached USD 13.31 trillion. This was an increase of USD 12.44 million the month prior. The COVID-19 crisis in the Philippines caused a collapse in the furniture industry. However, the furniture market has seen steady improvement in the country.

India is the fifth-largest producer of furniture and the fourth-largest furniture buyer globally. According to National Investment Promotion and Facilitation Agency India, the total rental furniture and appliances industry in India was INR 33.500crores for FY21.

Germany is the European region’s largest furniture market. According to the Association of the German Furniture Industry – VDM, the total turnover of the furniture industry was Euro 17.2 million in 2020. VDM reports that German furniture exports increased by 17 percent annually and reached 6.2 million euros (USD 7 billion) in nine months.

Overall, MDF furniture use will be driven by the growth in residential and commercial markets over the forecast period.

Recent Development

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (“West Fraser”) and Norbord Inc. jointly announced on February 20, 2021, that they had concluded the previously announced transaction in which West Fraser acquired all shares of Norbord.

ARAUCO, a private manufacturer of medium-density MDF molding and other millwork products, entered into an agreement to purchase Prime-Line Inc. The acquisition increased Arauco’s presence in North America’s molding industry.

ARAUCO bought MASISA’s industrial assets in Mexico in January 2019. It included two industrial buildings in Durango and Zitacuaro.

Key Companies

Arauco

Borg Manufacturing

Daiken New Zealand Limited

Duratex SA

Georgia-Pacific Wood Products

MASISA

Nelson Pine

Laminex New Zealand

Roseburg

Clarion Industries

Key Market Segments

Type

Moisture resistant MDF

Flame retardant MDF

General MDF

Application

Furniture

Cabinets

Door parts

Artware

Musical Instruments

