Global Luxury Footwear Market Is Poised to Value Over USD 35.38 Billion | CAGR of 5.8%

The market for luxury footwear was worth USD 35.38 Billion in 2021. It is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% between 2023 and 2032.

High-quality materials are used in the production of luxury shoes. It offers comfort, durability, and uniqueness that sets it apart from the more affordable alternatives. It is not mass-produced, making it rare, costly, and hard to find in the marketplace. The demand for luxury shoes is rising due to increased living standards and higher disposable incomes.

Luxury Footwear Market: Drivers

Millennials Have a Higher Demand for Luxury Products.

Due to the increasing millennial population, the global demand for luxurious personal goods is growing rapidly. The robust local consumption of luxury goods in developed countries worldwide and increasing tourist purchases can also explain this increase in demand. In addition, consumers are shifting to prefer shoes that have not been made in a way that harms the environment or violates human or animal rights. This is leading footwear manufacturers all over the globe to use alternative materials like plant-based rubber printed and other materials. This is due to the rising demand for personal luxury goods and the consequent growth in the global luxury footwear market.

According to the International Trade Centre statistics, the global value of footwear exports has increased from USD 96.84 million in 2010 to USD146.15 million in 2018.

The footwear trade is increasing rapidly around the world. However, there is still a preference for traditional retailing. Luxury footwear manufacturers are increasing their presence in online retailers by utilizing e-commerce platforms. This is because they realize that online shopping greatly impacts luxury purchases. Many luxury footwear brands are also using celebrity endorsement to promote their products. This helps increase the trade in luxury footwear. These factors will drive the global luxury shoe market’s growth in the coming years.

Luxury Footwear Market: Restraints

The steady rise in counterfeit products. The volatility of economic conditions in developing and developed countries and currency deflation are key factors that can hinder the global market growth. Global luxury footwear Market sales suffered due to the financial crisis. Demand limiting factors could include currency fluctuations or fewer outlets in emerging countries. In the luxury footwear market, raw materials play an important role. Their prices have increased dramatically in recent years.

Any Query?

Luxury Footwear Market Key Trends:

Recent development:

February 2020: PUMA SE announced that it has signed a long-term agreement with Athletics South Africa (ASA), to be its official sponsor. This deal allows for branding rights, licensing rights, as well as the opportunity to create experiential moments or pop-up retail at all events. All South African athletes will be able to wear the brand’s kit at all International Amateur Athletic Federation events.

January 2020 Adidas AG has announced that they will use more than half the polyester from recycled plastic waste to make their products in 2020.

Scope of the Report

Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 35.38 Billion Growth Rate 5.8% Historical Years 2016-2020 Base Year 2021

Key Market Players:

LVMH

Chanel S.A.

Burberry

Prada S.p.A

Martens

Base London

John Lobb Bootmaker

Salvatore Ferragamo

Adidas AG

Other Key Players

By Product

Formal Shoes

Casual Shoes

By End-Use

Men

Women

Children

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

Industry, By Region

Asia-Pacific [China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

Europe [Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

North America [United States, Canada, Mexico]

Middle East & Africa [GCC, North Africa, South Africa]

South America [Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]

Key questions:

What is the size of luxury footwear in 2022-2031?

What is the CAGR for the Luxury Footwear Market

What are the key factors that drive the luxury shoe market?

What are the main players in the luxury shoe market?

What is the forecast period for the market report?

Which region will be the dominant market segment by 2031?

What will the major trends in the market look like in the future?

How do I obtain a sample report about the Luxury Footwear Market?

