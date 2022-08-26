Global Liquid Biopsy Market worth USD 6.9 Billion by 2032 – Exclusive Report by Market.us

The global liquid biopsy market was valued at USD 1.3 Billion in 2020. By 2031, it is estimated that it will reach USD 6.9 Billion. This represents a 20.8% annual growth rate from 2022 to 2031.

Growing Demand

Asia-Pacific is projected to experience significant growth over the 2022-2029 forecast period. This is due to rising government awareness programs, medical tourism, increasing research activities in Asia-Pacific, rising cancer cases, and the growing demand for quality healthcare.

Get a sample of a report to get a comprehensive insight @ https://market.us/report/liquid-biopsy-market/request-sample/

The country section of this report provides information on market-influencing factors and changes in domestic regulations that will impact market trends. To forecast the market for particular countries, data points like the downstream and the upstream value chain analysis as well as technology trends and porter’s five force analysis are used. Forecast analysis of country data also considers the presence and limitations of global brands and the challenges they face due to the competition from domestic and local brands.

Driving Factors

Over the forecast period, the main driving factors for the United States liquid biopsy market are the increase in patient preference and cancer patients.

Restraining Factors

However, market growth is expected to be hindered by the high costs associated with research and development professionals, the limited infrastructure facilities, and the lower sensitivity of liquid biopsies. The low reimbursement rate and low penetration of technology in developing countries will also be affected the market growth.

This market report on liquid biopsy provides detailed information about the latest developments, trade regulations, import-export analyses, production analysis, and value chain optimization. It also analyses the impact of localized market players. For more information on the liquid biopsy market, please contact Data Bridge Market Research. We will provide you with an Analyst Brief.

Recent Development

Guardant Health, Inc. (US) introduced its Guardant360 response test, which detects changes in the circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA).

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Switzerland, received FDA approval in October 2020 for expanded claims to the Cobas EGFR Mutation Test v2 that can be used as a companion diagnosis (CDx) for a wider variety of therapies for non-small-cell lung carcinoma (NSCLC).

Biocept, Inc. (US) reached an agreement with a California-based independent physician association (IPA) in March 2020 to provide Target Selector liquid biopsy testing services to doctors and patients within the network.

Key Companies

RainDanceTechnologies

Biocartis

Guardant Health

MDxHealth

Pathway Genomics

NeoGenomics Laboraories

Sysmex Inostics

Cynvenio

Menarini Silicon Biosystems

Qiagen

Adaptive Biotechnologies

Biocept

Angle plc

Key Market Segments

Type

CTC

ctDNA

Exosomes

Application

Blood Sample based

Urine Sample based

Bio Fluids based

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the most recent trends in the liquid biopsy?

What are the most critical areas for liquid biopsy?

Who are the major players in the liquid biopsy?

Who are the top end users for liquid biopsy products & related services?

Which region is the most lucrative for liquid biopsies?

Related Report:

Global Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market Industry Growth Factors, Types And Applications Regional Analysis Key Players And Forecast To 2031

Global Liquid Biopsy Products Market Research 2022 Regional Industry Segment By Production Consumption Revenue With Sales And Growth Rate

Global Lung Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market Research 2022Industry Size Key Players Share Trends Analysis And Growth Forecast To 2031

Global Breast Biopsy Device Market By Manufacturers Regions Product Types Application And Forecast To 2031

About Market.us

Market.US (Powered by Prudour Private Limited) specializes in in-depth research and analysis. This company has been proving itself as a leading consulting and customized market researcher and a highly-respected syndicated market research report provider.

Contact Details:

Global Business Development Team – Market.us

Market.us (Powered by Prudour Pvt. Ltd.)

Address: 420 Lexington Avenue, Suite 300 New York City, NY 10170, United States

Phone: +1 718 618 4351 (International), Phone: +91 78878 22626 (Asia)

Email: [email protected]

Share this Article Print Email Copy LinkedIn Telegram VK Messenger WhatsApp SMS Reddit Flipboard Pinterest Tumblr Xing Share

Related News