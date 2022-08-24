Global Lingerie Market Will Accelerate at a CAGR of over 4.53% through 2022-2031

The global Lingerie Market is expected to grow at a rate of USD 0.12333 billion during the review period. However, the global Lingerie Market is expected to increase at a CAGR of 4.53% over the forecast period. Lingerie refers to clothing worn close to the inner part of the body. Lingerie serves two main purposes: to provide comfort and hygiene.

Growing Demand

The global lingerie market saw significant growth in North America in 2016. Major regional players are responsible for the market’s growth and increasing sales initiatives. For example, Hanesbrands Inc. (an apparel retailer) bought Bras N Things in Australia for US$ 400 million. Bras N Things Pty. Ltd. owns over 172 retail shops in Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa. Victoria’s Secret also launched a new lingerie brand in Miami in 2018 to increase its product portfolio. In the same way, the brand launched a new line of women’s underwear in 2017.

Europe accounted for the largest market share in global lingerie in 2016 due to the growing number of major players attempting to meet the consumer’s increasing demand for quality lingerie. In 2018, the European Lingerie Group bought Avangard, a Russian medical textiles and lingerie material distributor. This acquisition will allow the company to expand its sales to Russian lingerie clients.

The Asia Pacific is predicted to be the fastest-growing market in lingerie during the forecast period. This is due to the growing purchasing power and western culture’s influence. Major regional players focus on growing their businesses to increase revenue and strengthen market presence. La Senza Corporation is a Canada-based fashion retailer. It was a subsidiary of L Brands Inc. and launched its store in 2011. This was to increase its presence in Australia. MAS Holdings (which sells products under the Amante brand) also plans to acquire lingerie labels in India and open 100 stores over the next three to five years. The company also plans to launch Ultimo Brand, high-street lingerie from the U.K., in India.

Market Key Trends

The Lingerie Market is Increasingly Penetrated by Organized Retail

The evolving retail industry is marked by the emergence of many stores in hypermarkets/supermarkets, specialty formats, and online lingerie retail stores. Because of their busy lifestyles and hectic work schedules, convenience and comfort are becoming increasingly important to customers. Large retail outlets can stock a wide range of brands and lingerie wear, including bras, briefs, and more, under one roof. This provides consumers with more options. To meet shoppers’ needs, these stores offer intimate apparel. Organized retailers that sell branded lingerie have become more important due to consumers’ growing preference for brand products.

Brayola and Adore Me also take advantage of technological advances to deliver unparalleled shopping experiences. The rise of organized retail will make it easier for consumers to compare quality and prices and help them make better buying decisions.

Recent Development

Reliance Industries retail division Reliance Retail Ventures Limited(RRVL), purchased retail lingerie businesses from MAS Brands (a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sri Lanka-based MAS Holdings) in November 2021. Reliance Retail is consolidating its position within the Indian retail sector with this acquisition.

Aimer teamed with TENCEL to promote the use of sustainable materials in its collections. Fabrics made from carbon-zero TENCEL-branded fibers offer consumers a new level of sustainable transparency. These fabrics are verified by a third-party and are fully biodegradable.

Parade, a well-known player, launched its latest collection in August 2021 to prepare for summer. It’s a floral display for outdoor enjoyment, with durable underwear suitable for summer temperatures above 40 degrees. The company also launched Summer Daisy Retail Market in New York City. This allowed shoppers to see potted plants and lingerie items.

Calvin Klein, a PVH Corp brand, introduced its new, sustainable underwear and loungewear collection in April 2021. They were made from sustainably sourced fabrics, contributing to the circular economy through recycled materials.

Key Companies

Hanesbrands Inc

Fruit of the Loom

Jockey International

Triumph International

Victoria’s Secret

Wacoal Holdings

Uniqlo

CK

Calida

Aimer Group

Mani Form

Embry Form

Sunflora

Gracewell

Gujin

Jialishi

Farmanl

Hoplun Group

Sunny Group

Cosmo-lady

Key Market Segments:

Type

Bra

Knickers and Panties

Lounge Wear

Shape Wear

Application

Online Stores

Store Front

Frequently Asked Questions

How has the global lingerie market performed thus far, and what is its potential in the future?

What is the impact of COVID-19 on the global lingerie industry?

Which are the most important regional markets?

What is the breakdown of the market according to product type?

How does the material affect the market?

What is the breakdown of the market according to the price range?

What is the impact of distribution channels on the market’s breakup?

What are the different stages in the industry’s value chain?

What are the major driving factors and challenges facing the industry?

What is the structure of global lingerie markets, and who are its key players?

What is the level of competition in this industry?

