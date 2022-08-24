Global Ketogenic diet food Market to Reach a Capital Expenditure of USD 9.57 Billion by 2028

By 2028, the Ketogenic diet food market will reach USD 9.57 billion. This is a CAGR of 5.9% growth rate in 2021-2028. In 2021-2028, the key factors driving the ketogenic diet food industry are the increased adoption of innovative animal husbandry practices and a ban on antibiotic growth promoters within the animal feed.

Growing Demand

The market for ketogenic diet food is expected to grow in 2021-2028 due to the implementation of new animal husbandry practices and the banning of antibiotic growth promoters in animal feed.

The ketogenic diet (or keto) refers to a low carbohydrate, moderate protein, and high-fat dietary collection that induces ketosis in the body’s metabolic state. A keto diet bans bread, grains, and cereals. It also restricts the intake of fruits or vegetables.

Driving Factors

The global Ketogenic Diet Food market offers many opportunities and significant potential. Investors from financial and strategic sectors are eager to tap into the industry’s high potential. This report will examine the most important Ketogenic Diet Food trends, likely impacting the future of Ketogenic Diet Foods markets. The Ketogenic Diet Food reports also identify promising investment opportunities, and offer a glimpse into how players might succeed in pursuing them. The Ketogenic Diet Food industry faces many challenges due to the increasing divide between rural and urban areas. Acting quickly and with determination in the near and mid-term is important. The report provides a detailed analysis of the challenges faced by Ketogenic Diet Food manufacturers in the market.

Market Key Trends

Increasing Obesity drives Market Growth

Obesity, the leading cause of death in the world, is the number one health problem. Ipsos 2020 survey revealed that 19% of Americans consider obesity their most serious problem. People are increasingly shifting their preferences towards healthier lifestyles. They now prefer the keto diet to help them lose weight. It also helps boost metabolism and reduce appetite. The ketogenic diet combines high-fat and low-carb beverages and is designed to give sustained energy. It also helps accelerate the body’s ability to burn fat for fuel. This is the driving force behind ketogenic beverages and food markets. Some market players are continually launching new beverages targeted at ketogenic dieters. MCT (medium-chain triglycerides oil), almond butter in toy pouches, and nutritional drinks are some of the most favored products on the market. Bone broth with keto-specific packaging is also a popular product. Many of the most loved keto drinks, such as bulletproof coffee, keto hot chocolate, and iced chai, are driving the demand in this segment.

Recent Development

Sunbasket, a Meal Kit company, merged into Pruvit, which specializes in keto lifestyles. This merger was completed in January 2022. It was an all-stock deal. Sunbasket and Pruvit became wholly-owned subsidiaries under PSB holdings.

Zenwise launched its vegan Kombucha + Supplements line in June 2021. This capsule contains many health benefits. It contains probiotics that are good for your gut. Each formula contains a unique vegan ingredient mix that promotes good digestive health.

Key Companies

Ample Foods

Danone S.A.

Nestle S.A.

Pruvit Ventures, Inc.

Atrium Innovations Inc.

Keto And Company

Zenwise Health

Perfect Keto

Know Brainer Foods

Key Market Segments:

Product

Supplements

Beverages

Snacks

Others

Distribution Channel

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Online

Specialist Retailers

Others

