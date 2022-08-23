Click here to show YOUR banners on this page and only pay for success

Wire News

Global Islamic Clothing Market to Exhibit a Decent CAGR of 5.1% by 2025

23 mins ago
by editor
Add Comment
4 min read

By 2025, the global Islamic clothing market will reach USD 88.36 Billion. It is predicted to experience a 5.1% CAGR over forecast. Product demand will be driven by rising consumption of lifestyle and apparel among the Islamic population, especially the wealthy, elite, and traditional Middle Eastern population.

Growing Demand

The explosive growth of the Islamic clothing industry is drawing attention. This has led to huge investments to meet growing demand and create new clothing options. The market’s growth is expected to be further supported by a few key players in the fashion industry, including DKNY and Mango.

Get a sample of a report to get a comprehensive insight @ https://market.us/report/islamic-clothing-market/request-sample/

Various geopolitical concerns will restrict the market growth in Western Europe and the Middle East. Additionally, customs, payments, and logistics issues will limit product penetration via eCommerce platforms.

Driving Factors

The market study focuses on industry dynamics, including driving factors to provide the key elements fueling the current market growth. The report also identifies restraints and opportunities to provide high-growth segments in this industry.

Restraining Factors

Market Trends – These key market trends include increased competition and continuous innovation.

Key Companies

  • Chanel
  • Zara
  • LV
  • Uniqlo
  • Dolce & Gabbana
  • Adidas
  • Nike
  • Tommy Hilfiger
  • AlHannah

Segmentation

Type

  • Hijab
  • Long Dress
  • Caps

Application

  • Man
  • Womena

Key questions

  • What is the projected market growth rate for the period 2022-2031?

  • What is an application segment?

  • What is the product section?
  • Which players are major in this market?
  • Which region of the market will experience the fastest growth during the forecast?

Related Report:

About Market.us

Market.US (Powered by Prudour Private Limited), specializes in in-depth research and analysis. This company has been proving itself as a leading consulting and customized market researcher and a highly-respected syndicated market research report provider.

Contact Details:

Global Business Development Team – Market.us

Market.us (Powered by Prudour Pvt. Ltd.)

Address: 420 Lexington Avenue, Suite 300 New York City, NY 10170, United States

Phone: +1 718 618 4351 (International), Phone: +91 78878 22626 (Asia)

Email: [email protected]

Share this Article
PrintCopyLinkedInTelegramVKMessengerWhatsAppSMSRedditFlipboardPinterestTumblrXing
More on: | |

Related News

You may also like

About the author

editor

Editor in chief for eTurboNew is Linda Hohnholz. She is based in the eTN HQ in Honolulu, Hawaii.

View all posts

Leave a Comment

Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXingYummly