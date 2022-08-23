Global Islamic Clothing Market to Exhibit a Decent CAGR of 5.1% by 2025

By 2025, the global Islamic clothing market will reach USD 88.36 Billion. It is predicted to experience a 5.1% CAGR over forecast. Product demand will be driven by rising consumption of lifestyle and apparel among the Islamic population, especially the wealthy, elite, and traditional Middle Eastern population.

Growing Demand

The explosive growth of the Islamic clothing industry is drawing attention. This has led to huge investments to meet growing demand and create new clothing options. The market’s growth is expected to be further supported by a few key players in the fashion industry, including DKNY and Mango.

Various geopolitical concerns will restrict the market growth in Western Europe and the Middle East. Additionally, customs, payments, and logistics issues will limit product penetration via eCommerce platforms.

Driving Factors

The market study focuses on industry dynamics, including driving factors to provide the key elements fueling the current market growth. The report also identifies restraints and opportunities to provide high-growth segments in this industry.

Restraining Factors

Market Trends – These key market trends include increased competition and continuous innovation.

Key Companies

Chanel

Zara

LV

Uniqlo

Dolce & Gabbana

Adidas

Nike

Tommy Hilfiger

AlHannah

Segmentation

Type

Hijab

Long Dress

Caps

Application

Man

Womena

Key questions

What is the projected market growth rate for the period 2022-2031?





What is an application segment?





What is the product section?

Which players are major in this market?

Which region of the market will experience the fastest growth during the forecast?

