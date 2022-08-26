Global Industrial hemp Market To Develop Strongly And Cross USD 18.6 billion By 2031

The global industrial hemp market value was USD 4.9 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 18.6 billion by 2027. It will grow at a CAGR of 22.4% between 2022 and 2031.

Growing Demand

There is a rising demand from the textile industry for breathable and biodegradable materials

Industrial hemp is a robust, durable, and flexible natural fiber with very little elasticity. Hemp fiber has the highest heat resistance ratio of all-natural fibers. Additionally, it is a hugely heated insulate. It offers exceptional durability, warmth, softness, and comfort, as with any natural fabric. This fabric is also very breathable and biodegradable, positively impacting product demand.

Hemp fibers have a high durability rating and can be used to make decorative textile products. It is naturally resistant to mold and UV rays and is more water-absorbent than any other fabric.

Driving Factors

A significant driver of the growing demand in the global industrial hemp industry is the increased demand from the food- and beverage industries due to the health benefits offered by hemp products. Inorganic compounds such as fiberglass, thermal insulation, construction materials, and automotive products are also being replaced by hemp, which is a more sustainable option. It is expected that the demand for technical products like solvent printing inks and chain saw lubricants, as well as coatings, varnishes, oil paints, fuel, and putty, will positively impact the growth of the global industrial hemp industry.

Market Key Trends

The report examines key factors that have influenced the growth and development of the industrial hemp industry. In our global market research study, we examine both factors that have a large influence on market demand as well as a restraining factors that impact market development.

In the report, we also discuss key market trends. A large number of qualitative factors or measurements are also discussed in the report. These include operating risks and major industry obstacles.

Increased Demand in the Food and Beverage Market

Industrial hemp is made from cannabis Sativa, a strain of the plant grown explicitly for the diverse uses of hemp-based goods.

Hemp seeds can also be used in baking. You can also eat hemp seeds raw. Hemp seeds are high in protein and are often used in bird and animal feed.

Hemp seeds can be pressed to make hemp oil rich in unsaturated fatty acids. The hemp leaves can be used in salads or pressed into juice.

Hemp seeds contain two essential fatty acids, linoleic (6omega-6) and linolenic (3omega-3). They are also rich sources of vitamin E (omega-6) and vitamin B2 (vitamin B6).

Essential fatty acid production is not possible in humans. Hemp seeds are an excellent source of linoleic acid (omega-6) and linolenic acid (omega-3). Hemp seeds are low in saturated fats and do not contain trans fat.

Statista estimates that the global food and beverage industry will register an 8.21% CAGR between 2020-2021 and amount to USD 380 Billion by 2025.

Despite the trade tensions, the US saw an increase in processed food demand in 2019, with most processed meat products. Europe has seen a shift towards fresh food over processed food. From 51.5million MT in 2018 to 60.7million MT by 2023, the GCC’s food processing market is expected to experience a 3.3% CAGR. The main drivers of growth in the food industry in the region are the growing population, rising tourism, high per capita income, and a recovering economy.

The Brazilian food and beverages industry has a turnover of USD 170billion per year. This is approximately 9.5% of Brazil’s GDP. It has 45,000 companies. 86% of these are SMEs.

According to the Brazilian Food Industry Association in Brazil, the revenue generated from the food products industry increased from BRL 428.7billion in 2014 to BRL 562billion in 2019. The rising food production in Brazil is expected to drive demand for industrial hemp.

Due to the abovementioned factors, the demand for industrial cannabis from the food and beverages segment is expected to rise rapidly during the forecast period.

Recent Development

GenCanna and Atalo Holdings established a strategic partnership in May 2019 for the construction of a vertically-integrated hemp processing and distribution facility.

GenCanna and Thar Process partnered in May 2019 to introduce CO2 hemp extract technology onto the market.

Hemp Inc. formed a joint venture with Hemp Healthcare in January 2019 to offer high-end CBD and hemp products. This partnership would help increase the company’s presence here in Arizona.

Hemp Inc. joined HQ Global Education Inc. in June 2018 to plant 50 acres of industrial hemp. This collaboration has enabled the company to build the world’s most advanced hemp oil extraction facility.

Hempco and Kane Veterinary supplies signed a distribution deal in March 2018. This agreement will allow them to supply their hemp-based animal supplements to pets and horses. This has enabled the company to capture the expanding hemp-based market for animal health.

Hemp Inc. launched a new cannabidiol product called Diamonds in October 2020. It is derived from golden-hued CBD and delivers the same effects of 92% and 98.7%.

Key Companies

GoFire

ICC

PIHG

IHM

HempFlax

Marijuana Gum

Medical Marijuana

Notis Global

Jetty Extracts

CannaKorp

Key Market Segments

Type

Pharmaceutical Grade

Food Grade

Industrial Grade

Application

Pharmaceutical Industry

Textile

Paper & Pulp

Food

Construction Industry

Leather

