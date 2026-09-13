Hotels are opening, investors are spending billions, and hospitality leaders are changing seats around the world. From Saudi Arabia and Japan to Europe, India, Australia and the Americas, this week’s global hotel news reveals where the money is going, which destinations are growing—and what could reshape the industry next.

Hospitality News Weekly | September 7–13, 2026

If the global hotel business was supposed to slow down after the summer rush, nobody seems to have told the hotel business.

Over the past seven days, new hotels have opened from Saudi Arabia and China to Japan, Britain, India and the United States. Investors have been buying waterfront resorts and trophy hotels. IHG signed a deal that could put 15 Staybridge Suites properties into Australia. A luxury hotel on Lake Como changed hands for more than €200 million, according to industry reports.

There are also plenty of new names behind the desks.

And behind all the openings and deal-making sits a more complicated hospitality story: costs remain stubborn, AI is getting closer to the booking transaction, destinations are dealing with weather and infrastructure risks, and owners increasingly want hotels that can generate more than simply room revenue.

In other words, another perfectly normal week in hospitality.

Saudi Arabia brings Mykonos energy to the Red Sea

One of the week’s most interesting openings came from Saudi Arabia, where Red Sea Global opened Nammos Resort AMAALA at Triple Bay.

This one matters because it is the first Nammos resort hotel anywhere in the world.

Nammos is better known for the glamorous Mykonos lifestyle of beach clubs, restaurants, music and people who somehow manage to look considerably better at lunch than most of us do at weddings.

Now that concept has become a resort on Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea coast.

Red Sea Global says the property combines Nammos’ Mediterranean personality with AMAALA’s broader positioning around wellness and luxury tourism.

It is another sign that Saudi Arabia isn’t simply importing international hotel brands. It is increasingly trying to become the place where hospitality brands launch entirely new concepts.

Manchester gets a hotel built for football, concerts — and 401 rooms

Across Europe, Radisson Blu Medlock Hotel, Manchester opened with 401 rooms at Medlock Square. The location tells much of the story.

The hotel sits beside Manchester City’s Etihad Stadium and the Co-op Live arena and is the first development between Manchester City Football Club and Radisson Hotel Group.

Hotels beside stadiums aren’t new, of course. What is interesting is how sport, entertainment and hospitality are increasingly being designed as one ecosystem.

A guest can arrive for football, stay for a concert, eat, drink, sleep and perhaps never have much reason to leave the district.

For hotel developers, that’s a rather attractive captive audience.

Moxy goes skiing in Japan

Marriott’s Moxy brand has arrived in one of Japan’s best-known ski destinations with Moxy Niseko Village.

The 310-room ski-in/ski-out hotel takes Moxy’s playful lifestyle formula into Hokkaido’s internationally popular winter market. The hotel mixes the brand’s youthful identity with Japanese design and pop-culture influences. Niseko has become a fascinating hospitality laboratory.

International visitors, luxury residences, branded hotels, ski infrastructure and foreign investment have transformed what was once a relatively niche Japanese ski destination into a global resort market.

Moxy’s arrival suggests the opportunity isn’t limited to ultra-luxury guests either.

Hilton adds another flag in China

China also supplied an important opening.

Xi Zhe Wuxi, Curio Collection by Hilton opened in Wuxi, becoming the first Curio Collection property in Jiangsu Province.

Meanwhile, MGM Shenzhen Prince Bay made its debut in Shenzhen with 298 rooms, adding another substantial hospitality product to China’s Greater Bay Area.

China’s hotel development story has changed considerably over the years, but international and domestic hospitality groups continue betting on upscale, lifestyle and destination-oriented demand rather than simply adding generic rooms.

India keeps adding hotels

India’s seemingly endless hotel expansion continued.

Country Inn Hotels & Resorts entered Delhi NCR with Country Inn Smart Stays, Gurgaon, on Golf Course Road, giving the brand its first property in the region.

The Fern Hotels & Resorts also launched the 54-room Abhimaani Beacon Hotel Bengaluru, while Eight Continents Hotels & Resorts announced Stamps by Eight Continents in Mohali.

The interesting part of India’s hospitality boom is increasingly the geography.

Growth isn’t confined to Mumbai, Delhi and Goa. Hotel companies are following business travel, domestic leisure demand, infrastructure and wealth into secondary cities and commercial corridors.

That makes India one of the industry’s most interesting expansion maps to watch.

Australia: IHG doesn’t sign one Staybridge Suites. It signs 15.

Perhaps the week’s clearest statement of confidence came from Australia.

IHG Hotels & Resorts and ALAND signed a master development agreement for at least 15 Staybridge Suites hotels representing around 2,000 rooms.

The agreement launches Staybridge Suites in Australia, with initial franchise agreements covering Parramatta and Leppington.

Extended-stay accommodation has become one of hospitality’s more interesting growth categories because the guest isn’t quite a traditional hotel guest and isn’t quite renting an apartment either.

For developers, longer stays can mean different operating economics. For travelers, kitchens, living space and hotel services can offer an appealing middle ground.

Fifteen hotels suggests IHG believes Australia has room for plenty more of it.

And Hyatt is coming to Witney

Hyatt, meanwhile, plans to introduce JdV by Hyatt to the United Kingdom through the conversion of Oxford Witney Hotel in Oxfordshire. Conversions continue to be one of the industry’s favorite expansion tools.

Why spend years waiting for a hotel to be built if an existing property can be renovated, repositioned and plugged into an international distribution system?

That logic is reshaping hotel development around the world.

Lake Como: more than €200 million for 148 rooms

Now to the money. One of Europe’s most eye-catching transactions involved The Lake Como EDITION. Sansiri Capital, the hotel investment arm of Thailand’s Sansiri, acquired the 148-room luxury property from Bain Capital and Omnam Group.

HVS reported a price of more than €200 million, or roughly €1.4 million per room. Yes, per room.

The former Hotel Britannia Excelsior had been extensively renovated and reduced from 285 rooms to 148 before reopening under the EDITION brand earlier this year.

The transaction says plenty about investor appetite for irreplaceable luxury locations. You can build another hotel. Building another Lake Como is somewhat more difficult.

Charleston Harbor Resort finds new owners

In the United States, Procaccianti Companies and Rugger Capital acquired Charleston Harbor Resort, a 217-key waterfront property in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina.

The adjacent Charleston Harbor Marina was separately acquired by Suntex Marinas. Waterfront leisure properties remain attractive because they combine several things investors like: constrained locations, leisure demand and the potential to make money beyond the guestrooms.

Marinas, restaurants, meetings, events, spas and other experiences can turn a resort into a small hospitality economy.

Florida reminds everyone how big hotel deals can get

Another transaction making waves involved Grande Lakes Orlando, home to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando and JW Marriott Orlando.

Ryman Hospitality Properties completed its previously announced $1.38 billion acquisition of the resort at the beginning of September, and the scale of the transaction continued attracting attention this week. The 409-acre complex includes 1,592 hotel rooms and extensive meeting and resort facilities.

At $1.38 billion, this isn’t somebody buying a hotel. It’s closer to buying a destination.

New leaders check in

Hotels may be made from concrete, marble, swimming pools and increasingly complicated lighting controls, but somebody still has to run them.

There were plenty of new appointments this week.

Sid Ramani was named General Manager of Hyatt Regency Huntington Beach Resort & Spa in California.

was named General Manager of Hyatt Regency Huntington Beach Resort & Spa in California. Vuli Cakacaka was promoted to General Manager of Nanuku Resort Fiji.

was promoted to General Manager of Nanuku Resort Fiji. Kremi McCabe became General Manager of The Stafford London.

became General Manager of The Stafford London. And Saurabh Bhatnagar was appointed General Manager of Jaisalmer Marriott Resort & Spa in India.

was appointed General Manager of Jaisalmer Marriott Resort & Spa in India. Australia also saw Bastian Germer appointed General Manager of Park Hyatt Sydney, while Saraid Carey was named founding General Manager of Andaz Gold Coast ahead of the hotel’s opening.

appointed General Manager of Park Hyatt Sydney, while was named founding General Manager of Andaz Gold Coast ahead of the hotel’s opening. In Rome, Dorchester Collection appointed Tristan Delaittre General Manager of Hotel Eden, effective October 1.

General Manager of Hotel Eden, effective October 1. And in Mauritius, Gregory Viaud takes the helm at Four Seasons Resort Mauritius at Anahita following the resort’s transformation.

The executive reshuffling isn’t merely industry musical chairs.

With luxury hotels charging more and guests expecting more, general managers increasingly oversee businesses that combine accommodation, residences, restaurants, wellness, retail, events and digital distribution.

The job title hasn’t changed much. The job certainly has.

Hospitality’s other new employee: AI

Technology again found its way into the week’s hotel conversation. New Accenture research highlighted the pressure on travel companies to make their systems work effectively with AI agents capable of helping travelers search, compare and eventually transact. For hotels, this is becoming a very big issue.

The industry spent decades worrying about whether guests booked directly or through an online travel agency.

Now another gatekeeper may be appearing between the traveler and the hotel: the AI assistant. That raises an uncomfortable but fascinating question.

When somebody tells an AI, “Find me a romantic hotel in Rome for three nights under €500,” which hotels will the machine actually consider?

Hotels with good data, clear inventory, compatible booking technology and strong digital distribution may gain an enormous advantage.

Those invisible to AI could discover that being beautiful isn’t enough if the algorithm can’t find the room.

Hyatt and Delta want more of the travel journey

Hyatt and Delta Air Lines also announced a long-term loyalty collaboration connecting World of Hyatt and Delta SkyMiles, including dual-earning opportunities for eligible members. This might sound like another points partnership, but there is a larger battle underneath it.

Airlines, hotels, credit-card companies, online travel agencies and technology platforms all want a bigger share of the traveler’s relationship.

Loyalty isn’t just about free breakfast anymore. It is distribution.

The challenges haven’t disappeared

Not everything this week involved ribbon cutting and investment champagne.

Hotels across the Americas continue facing pressure from labor, utilities and insurance costs, all of which can squeeze margins even when room rates look healthy. Weather remains another reminder that hospitality is inseparable from the destination around it.

Following Hurricane Lowell, officials asked tourists to temporarily avoid Kauai while the Hawaiian island recovered. A hotel can have beautiful rooms, excellent employees and a brilliant revenue manager. None of them can negotiate with a hurricane.

But demand is still giving owners reasons to smile

There was encouraging news from the United States as well. GoStar reported that the U.S. hotel industry had recorded 21 consecutive weeks of positive year-over-year comparisons through September 5.

That doesn’t mean every market or hotel is booming. But it does help explain why investors remain willing to write very large checks for the right assets.

What this week is really telling us

Put everything together and hospitality looks remarkably confident.

Saudi Arabia is turning the Red Sea into a laboratory for new luxury concepts. Japan’s ski markets continue internationalizing. India keeps spreading hotel development into new cities. Australia is betting on extended stay. China continues adding upscale and lifestyle properties.

And investors are still willing to pay extraordinary prices for assets that are difficult to replicate. But underneath the expansion, the hotel business itself is changing. Owners want more efficient operations. Brands want faster growth through conversions. Investors want resorts capable of generating revenue far beyond guestrooms. Guests want experiences rather than simply beds. Airlines and hotels want to share loyalty customers.

And AI increasingly wants to stand between the traveler asking the question and the hotel receiving the booking.

Perhaps that’s the real hospitality story of the week. The industry is still building bedrooms. But the biggest competition isn’t necessarily over who has the nicest bed anymore.

It’s over who owns the destination, who operates the hotel, who controls the booking — and ultimately, who owns the guest relationship.

And judging by this week’s openings, acquisitions and appointments, there are plenty of people willing to spend a great deal of money finding out.