Global Home Central Air Conditioners Market Is Set to Rise with the Great CAGR Rate 6.2% till 2030

The Global Home Central Air Conditioner market was valued at USD 106.60 billion in 2020. It is expected to grow at a compound annual rate (CAGR of 6.2%) between 2023 and 2030. Due to lower consumer spending, the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the 2020 demand for air conditioners. The market is expected to rebound in 2021, thanks to the favorable climate and the rising demand for commercial buildings. The forecast period will also see a rise in demand for air conditioners due to consumers’ increasing preference for comfort and convenience.

Home central air conditioners are widely used in homes, commercial spaces, and entertainment centers. AC is still highly sought after in developing countries. However, it is difficult to find affordable products that are environmentally friendly. The role of Home Central Air Conditioners has been pivotal in the transformation of indoor environments, especially in hot and arid regions. They are now an integral part of supporting modern infrastructure. As emerging markets continue to grow economically, AC demand is expected to see a bullish increase over the next few decades.

Market Share Insights & Key Companies

Due To The Presence Of Several Established Global Players, Intense Competition Is Evident In This Market. The Market’s Top Players Include

Gree

Midea

TCL

Chigo

Hisense

Daikin

Aux

Carrier

Trane

York

Haier

Skyworth

Changhong

Panasonic

Whirlpool

Sharp

Mitsubishi Electric

Types Of Products:

Durkduct System

Hot and Cold Water System

Refrigerant System

Product Application

Family

Office

Market growth factors like the tourism and construction industries’ promising growth are expected to drive the market. Over the forecast period, the demand for a wide range of Home Central Air Conditioners is expected to rise due to the rising disposable incomes of people around the world. The market growth for Home Central Air Conditioners is also anticipated to be influenced by factors such as the increasing preference of consumers for energy-efficient systems, and the popularity of portable systems.

Home central air conditioners will be in high demand due to the rising population. The rising population of Gulf countries, for example, is expected to significantly increase construction spending in GCC nations.

