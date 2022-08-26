Global Hand Sanitizer Market Growth CAGR of 7.12%, Restraints, Mergers, and Forecast (2022-2031)

In 2021, Global Hand Sanitizer Market was valued of USD 5.99 billion. It is projected to exhibit at a CAGR (7.12%) over the forecast period (2022-2028).

Hand sanitizing is a skin care product that cleans and protects the fingers and palms from viruses and disease-causing germs. The demand for skin sanitizers is increasing due to people’s growing awareness about hygiene and cleaning practices. To provide more protection, manufacturers are trying to introduce newer, better substances into disinfection products, such as Tea oil and Aloe Vera. Corporations focus on creating a variety of skin washes such as liquid, foam, gel, and sprays to attract customers. For brand building and market expansion, prominent companies in the skincare accessories industry, such as Unilever or P&G, utilize mergers and acquisitions, television, and online marketing strategies to increase their visibility and reach new customers.

Hand Sanitizer Market: Drivers

Government support for hygiene products is a key factor driving industry growth. The market is supported by government programs promoting personal hygiene and cleanliness. For example, the World Health Organization (WHO) launched a campaign called “Seconds Save Lives. Clean Your Hands!” in May 2021. To raise awareness about hand hygiene. The rising popularity of hygiene advice from doctors and health associations is increasing personal care awareness and influencing demand for skin-washing products. Infrastructural facilities such as schools, colleges, hospitals, restaurants, hotels, and other facilities have increased. The infrastructure of shopping malls, specialized shops, and retail outlets is expanding, increasing the supply of personal care products and boosting the market growth. The market is also growing because consumers are more inclined to use scented beauty products.

New product launches and innovation in existing products are other essential aspect of industry growth. To increase customer sales and market reach, companies always look for ways to innovate personal care products. Innovations include the addition of fragrance-effective chemicals in various skincare categories. This increases customer awareness about the effectiveness of cleansing products. In addition, the market growth is accelerated by including various ingredients such as water, propylene glycol, and glycerin in anti-aging skin sanitizing creams.

Hand Sanitizer Market: Restraints

Market growth is impeded by the availability of alternative products like soaps, shampoos, oils, and other similar products. These products result in lower demand for hand cleaning products like soaps, shampoos, and oils. The harmful effects of synthetic chemicals are expected to hinder the industry’s growth. Unpredictable meteorological conditions such as rain and wetness are expected to impact the quality of skin-care products. This will in turn, hinder the market’s growth.

Hand Sanitizer Market Key Trends:

Spread of Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19), Across the Globe

The sudden outbreak of COVID-19 has prompted the World Health Organization (WHO), to recommend hand sanitizers as a means of self-preservation. It also helps to reduce the spread of coronavirus. Consumers are becoming more concerned about hand hygiene due to the increasing number of people who have died from the virus. The high alcohol content in hand sanitizers makes it non-infectious. It also provides continuous protection for the user.

Rising Health Awareness Among the Masses

An increasing number of skin, respiratory, and gastrointestinal infections drive the demand for hand sanitizers. Alcohol-based hand sanitizers are able to reduce the spread of harmful bacteria and viruses on the skin and palms of the hands. This can help reduce the incidence of stomach infections, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and other symptoms. Hand sanitizers are more effective than traditional soaps and hand washes. They contain ingredients that help to minimize dryness and irritation. Manufacturers are creating natural and organic sanitizers that do not trigger allergies.

Introduction of Novel Variants and Dispensers

Innovative hand sanitizers that are infused with fruit and floral fragrances are also driving the market. Manufacturers are creating portable, gel-based sanitizers that can be carried in small sachets or mini-bottles. Gel-based sanitizers are thin and watery in consistency. They penetrate quickly into the skin to kill pathogens. Foam-based hand sanitizers can be used in the same way. They don’t need to be scrubbed off. Manufacturers are now offering innovative flavors such as orange, green apple, litchi, and strawberry in new hands-free, foot-operated and sensor-based dispensers.

Product Availability through Online Retail Channels

Online retail channels and social media platforms are also driving the market. The availability of premium hygiene and personal care products is becoming more widely known by consumers. They are also adopting healthier lifestyles. To reach and attract more consumers, product vendors employ innovative marketing strategies that use celebrities and athletes to promote their sanitation products. To grab customers’ attention, they are creating attractive packaging that provides them with a luxurious and authentic experience. Online retail platforms allow consumers to place orders conveniently, while vendors and product manufacturers can reach remote audiences.

Recent development:

3M increased production to meet increased demand in May 2020. This strategy was key to the company’s market strength.

SC Johnson constructed a plant to produce hand sanitizers in April 2020. SC Johnson also planned to produce around 75,000 hand-sanitizer bottles from this plant. This strategy increased the company’s revenues and attracted a larger customer base.

Scope of the Report

Market Size in 2021 USD 5.99 billion Growth Rate CAGR Of 7.12%

Key Market Players:

Reckitt Benckiser

P&G

Unilever

Amway

3M

Lion Corporation

Medline

Vi-Jon

Henkel

Chattem

GOJO Industries

Kao

Bluemoon

Weilai

Kami

Magic

Shanghai Jahwa Corporation

Related News