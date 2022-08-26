Global Frozen Foods Market to Garner Bursting Revenues USD 404.9 billion with Top Growing Companies During 2022-2031

The market for frozen foods was worth USD 291.9 billion in 2019, and it is projected to reach USD 404.9 billion by 2031. This will be a 4.3% CAGR from 2022 to 2031.

Growing Demand

The food service industry’s growth due to growing consumer spending and increasing demand is expected to create lucrative opportunities. The growing demand for shelf-stable food will support market growth for frozen foods due to people’s busy lives and the expansion of the agriculture industry. The development of the food service industry is projected to increase frozen food’s growth during the forecast period.

There are bright opportunities for market growth in frozen food due to the growing popularity of ready-to-eat frozen meals. The market growth in frozen food will be supported by increased ready meal consumption among the working population. Also, brick-and-mortar stores can easily stock these products. Market growth is also expected to be supported by the increased use of potatoes in various cuisines worldwide.

However, Asia-Pacific is expected to experience the fastest growth rate over the forecast period. The changing lifestyles of consumers, rising disposable income, increased foreign direct investment (FDI), and growing demand for processed food products from emerging countries like India and Indonesia are all driving this market growth. The region’s growing demand for dairy products, such as yogurt and natural snacks.

Driving Factors

Increase in the Employment Rate of Women to Drive Market

Recent years have seen a substantial increase in women’s unemployment. Because of this, it is becoming more challenging to cook and prepare fresh meals each day. This has led to the increased use of frozen and ready-to-cook meals. According to the U.S. Department of Labor for 2019, the Chinese women’s employment rate was 43.7%. In the U.S., women’s unemployment rate is 46%, while it is 45% in South Africa. These are some of the key driving factors for the market’s success.

According to the International Labor Organization (ILO), the 2019 unemployment rate in high-income, developed countries such as the United States and Canada fell significantly. Globally, 3.3 billion people are working age 15 and over.

Market Boosted By Increasing Convenience Food Demand

The convenience provided by packaged edible goods, which appeal to all age groups, drives the processed food market. The global market has changed rapidly due to consumer preference for convenience and RTE food. These foods require less effort and take up more time than traditionally cooked food, which drives the demand for frozen food products. Another reason the market is expected to prosper in the coming years is the rise of disposable incomes.

According to the World Bank, 2/3 of the global population is expected live in urban areas. Nearly &Billion of the world’s inhabitants will live in urban areas. Frozen food would be a popular choice because of its convenience and ease of use.

Restraining Factors

Rising consumer preference for natural and fresh foods to restrain the growth of frozen food

Some consumers view frozen Food as an inferior alternative to fresh foods. This is the market’s biggest drawback. Many consumers believe that frozen food for longer periods loses its nutritional value. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and IFIC, the International Food Information Council (IFIC) dispelled these myths. Frozen food products are as good or better than natural and fresh foods. The lower-income consumers prefer fresh food because they are more concerned with the quality of the product. This fact could slow market growth. Fresh fruits and vegetables will always be preferred to frozen foods.

Market Key Trends

Market Research Report monitors the performance of leading competitors over the forecast period. This includes macro and micro market trends, pricing analysis, and overall market conditions. This thorough study analyzes market share, essential categories, primary and secondary drivers, and geography. The report analyses the major factors that impact the development of the frozen food industry. They discuss the factors that drive demand and the ones that restrict it.

Recent Development

Lantmannen Unibake established a new production facility in Nowa Sol, Poland, in June 2018 to improve its production capacity. Conagra bought Pinnacle Foods Inc. (US) in October 2018. The acquisition enabled Pinnacle Foods to expand its frozen food & snacks, and sweet treats categories. Grupo Bimbo added four frozen bakery lines at its Argentina plant in September 2018. This was a significant step in the company’s expansion into the Chilean and Chilean markets. Nestle’s Wildspace range of healthy frozen meals was launched in November 2018 in reusable and recyclable containers. Wildscape meals come in six flavors: Brussel sprouts, quinoa, chickpeas with pickled onions, riced cauliflower, and cashews. Nestle launched Garden Gourmet in the UK in May 2018. Garden Gourmet, free of meat, offers healthy products that can be used to make frozen-ready meals in the UK.

Key Companies

Nestle

ConAgra

H.J. Heinz

Amy’s Kitchen

Conagra Brands

McCain Foods

Tyson Foods

Unilever

Simplot Food Group

Seneca Foods Corporation

Ralcorp Frozen Bakery Products

Kraft Food

Mccain Foods

Iceland Foods

Goya Foods

Key Market Segments:

Type

Frozen Ready-To-Eat Meals

Frozen Meat and Poultry

Frozen Fish and Seafood

Frozen Fruits and Vegetables

Frozen Potato Products

Frozen Soup

Application

Retail

Business Customers

