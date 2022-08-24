Global Fresh Fruits & Vegetables Market To Power And Cross USD 211.08 Billion By 2028

The market size for Fresh Fruits & Vegetables in 2020 was USD 143.8 Billon. By 2028 it will be USD 211.08 Billion. A CAGR of 5.15% is expected from 2021-2028.

Growing Demand

The growing demand for organic foods is a great opportunity for food production companies and farmers. Organic foods are more popular because they contain antioxidants that can positively impact overall health. Numerous scientific studies also support this claim. The government actively supports organic farming to reduce air and water pollution. This will likely encourage farmers to grow organic crops.

The growth of the agricultural market is driven by the rising population and increased demand for food. This, in turn, has led to an increase in fresh fruit and vegetable demand. Global Fresh Fruits & Vegetables Market report offers a comprehensive market assessment. The report covers key market segments, trends, drivers, and the competitive landscape.

Driving Factors

Expected growth in fruits and vegetables market revenues is due to a strong CAGR driven by the huge demand from millennials. Technological developments in the Fruits and Vegetables Market have allowed for efficient production, expanded product portfolio, sophisticated design and packing, effective operational maintenance, and sales tracking to be key growth drivers.

There are several market constraints for Fruits and Vegetables in the forecast period. These include strict regulations and variations worldwide, rising competition, inflation expected to stay above a certain level in key nations, and fluctuations in raw material prices.

Restraining Factors

The rising demand for organic food products can hinder the frozen fruit and vegetable market outlook. There is a growing demand for convenient frozen fruits and veggies, but there are certain restraining elements, such as health awareness regarding organic food intake, that can slow down the market growth.

Market Key Trends

Market Trends – These key market trends include Increased Competition, Continuous Innovations, and Other Key Market Trends

Key Companies

Dole Food Company

Chiquita Brands International

C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Fresh Del Monte Produce

Sunkist Growers

Key Market Segments

Type

Fresh

Dried

Frozen

Application

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Online

