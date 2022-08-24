Global Food Can Market Size to Cross USD 39.2 billion by 2028 at a 5.9% CAGR Growth (with COVID-19 Analysis)

Global Food Can Market was valued at USD 28.0 billion in 2021. It is expected to grow to USD 39.2 billion by 2028. Over the forecast period, the Global Market will experience a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.9%.

Food canning refers to preserving food by sealing it in sealed containers. Many canned foods are available, including seafood, meat, fruits, and vegetables, as well as soups & sauces. Because canning preserves many vital ingredients, canned food has become a popular market staple. Growing urban populations are looking for fast, convenient food. This is driving the demand to eat healthy foods high in protein, functional fibers, vitamins, and Omega-3 fatty acids.

Consumers are willing to pay more for products that have these attributes. They also want small, easy-to cook meats, seafood, and organic canned fruits, vegetables. The business is also driven by the growing awareness in the world about the negative effects of plastic packaging, and the need for sustainable alternatives and higher recycling rates.

Food Can Market: Drivers

Hygienic Food Products are gaining more consumer attention

Canning is a way to preserve food products. It also extends shelf life. Canning preserves nutrients and prevents them from being damaged by sunlight or air. For convenience, many restaurants and fast-food outlets use canned food products. It is also safe from spoilage and contamination for longer periods of time. Cans of fruits are safe from contamination and retain all their nutritional properties. These foods are popular because consumers want to spend more on convenient and hygienic food products.

Consumers are requesting more ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat products.

The canned food market has seen a rise in demand for ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat foods from emerging and developed economies. Market growth has been positively influenced by the increase in working age and less time spent cooking. The millennial generation’s acceptance of ready-to-eat meals and easy cooking has led to them choosing canned foods. Major manufacturers are experimenting with new products, increasing their production capacity, and adapting to meet their growing needs. Del Monte Foods, Inc., one of the largest processors of processed foods, launched a premium, stylish and tinned Gold range of pineapple fruits in May 2018. This product is targeted at young people.

Food Can Market: Restraints

Market Growth Restrained by Rising Concerns About Environmental Pollution

Cans of canned food are made from aluminum and tin cans that are not biodegradable. The cans are then thrown in the trash and remain in the biosphere for up to a decade. This poses serious environmental dangers. Cans can release toxic and harmful substances when exposed to biotic and abiotic factors. Additionally, several governments have advised that the use of tin- and aluminum-free can impact market growth. Many manufacturers produce food in the recyclable tin or aluminum cans to help reduce environmental pollution.

Food Can Market Key Trends:

Aluminum Cans to Gain a Significant Market Share

The Aluminium Association states that an average aluminum container can contain 70% of recycled metal. This makes it one of the most recycled beverage containers. Aluminum cans offer 100% protection against light, oxygen and other contaminants. They are resistant and long-lasting. These cans’ lightweight and easy stackability makes it ideal for packaging.

Bee’ah Middle East’s sustainability pioneer has signed MoUs and Unilever Gulf MoUs in January 2020 in order to reduce plastic pollution. Nampak was able to offer aluminum cans for the replacement of its plastic beverages in July 2019. Nampak made aluminum cans in place of plastic bottles to replace them. The country recycles approximately 76% percent of all metal packaging.

China is the largest primary aluminum producer, followed closely by GCC, which supports the production and use of aluminum cans in food packaging. According to World Aluminum data, approximately 128,033 thousand tonnes of aluminum were manufactured worldwide between 2018 and 2019. Because aluminum cans protect food from moisture and block moisture, there is an increase in FMCG products such as dairy and fruits.

Recent development:

May 2020 – Crown Holdings Inc. began construction of its new 327,000-square foot, USD 147.6million can manufacturing plant in Bowling Green (Kentucky). The facility is expected to be open in spring 2021. CROWN Cork & Seal USA Inc.’s subsidiary will own and operate the advanced-manufacturing plant. It will produce 1.3 billion cans per year at a rate of up to 2,800 cans per minute.

Crown Holdings Inc. launched a new gifting tin in May 2020 to help brands use decorative finishes and textures on their metal packaging to draw customers. The gifting Tin’s inks give the appearance of natural weathering and draw on a color palette that celebrates nature’s diversity.

Scope of the Report

Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 28.0 billion Growth Rate 5.9% Historical Years 2016-2020 Base Year 2021 Quantitative Units USD In Bn No. of Pages in Report 200+ Pages No. of Tables & Figures 150+ Format PDF/Excel

Key Market Players:

Ardagh Group

Ball Corporation

Can-Pack S.A.

CPMC Holdings Limited

Zwanenberg Food Group

Silgan Holdings Inc.

Nestl? S.A.

Crown Holdings Inc.

Sarten Romania SRL

Lucky Star Ltd. (Glenryck)

Type

Aluminum

Steel

Application

Meat

Ready Meals

Vegetables

Fish

Fruits

Powder Products

Pet Food

Others

Industry, By Region

Asia-Pacific [China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

Europe [Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

North America [United States, Canada, Mexico]

Middle East & Africa [GCC, North Africa, South Africa]

South America [Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]

