Global Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) Market Size in USD 244.8 Billion by 2028 to Accelerate at 4.4% CAGR Through 2031

Flue Gas Desulfurization Market, valued at USD 17.6 billion in 2020, is expected to reach USD 244.8 Billion by 2028. Growing at a 4.4% CAGR from 2021-2028.

Flue Gas Desulfurization material (FGD) is a product of a process that reduces SO2 emissions from a coal-fired boiler’s exhaust gas system. Depending on how they are processed, these materials can be either wet or dry sludge. Calcium sulfite is the predominant component of wet sludge resulting from a lime-based process. Flue Gas Desulfurization has seen a rise in global energy demand. Global Flue Gas Desulfurization Market (FGD) provides an in-depth market analysis.

Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) Market: Drivers

Driver: Stringent regulations regarding sulfur oxide emissions

World Health Organization has created Air Quality Guidelines for Sulfur dioxide, Nitrous dioxide, Particulate Matter, Carbon Monoxide, and Ozone. These guidelines regulate the release of pollutants into the atmosphere WHO estimates that pollution causes impaired lung function, reduced growth, aggravation, and an increased risk of respiratory infections, which can lead to the premature deaths of around 7 million people annually. The organization established an AQG for sulfur dioxide at 20ug/m 3 in an average 24-hour period. Based on epidemiological studies, it also set a limit of 500ug/m 3 in an average 10-minute time. This has increased the use of desulfurization systems in the flue gas-emitting industry, thereby increasing revenue growth.

Since the 1970s, electricity, and manufacturing have been major contributors to air pollution. Marine transportation has joined the list, which causes Sulfur. This can lead to a decrease in the environment’s quality. The combustion of fossil fuels in coal-fired power stations, manufacturing facilities, and maritime transportation release sulfur dioxide and other nitrogen compounds. Acid rain results when these gases react with oxygen and moisture to create sulfuric acid and nitric acid gas fumes. This corrosive water causes soil to lose essential minerals. It also prevents trees from reproducing, which can adversely affect surrounding ecosystems. This has led to the need to remove sources of all harmful impurities like SOx, NOx and mercury. These factors are expected to increase desulfurization system adoption and drive market revenue growth.

Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) Market: Restraints

Limit your energy use and reduce secondary wastewater pollution

A typical flue-gas desulfurization system includes an Electrostatic Precipitator, a primary desulfurization unit, and a scrubber. This could account for up to 6 percent of a power plant’s total energy output. The result is that facilities with capacities below 500 MW are financially unsustainable due to rising operational costs. Re-heater, water, slurry pumps, and tank agitators use significant amounts of energy. The factors that affect energy consumption include scrubber design and coal properties, plant design, regulatory limits, and scrubber design. These high energy demands are likely to restrict FGD market revenue growth to a limited extent. Additional factors expected to limit the market revenue growth are scaling and corrosion of FGD system and secondary pollution by desulfurization waste.

Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) Market Key Trends:

Power Generation Sector: Increasing Demand

Power plants are the largest source of SO2, mercury, and acid gas emissions. The largest source of SO2 and mercury emissions in the power sector is coal, which accounts for 98%, 94%, 86%, and 83%, respectively.

About 38% of the world’s power comes from coal as of 2018. Coal is preferred by private energy producers over clean natural gas because of its availability and ease of transport. Global warming is caused by large-scale coal use.

FGD is growing because of increasing concerns about environmental pollution and government actions to reduce it. International and federal regulations such as the Clean Air Act (CAA) and the Mercury and Air Toxics Standards require the installation of systems to monitor and curb emissions to make them safer for power generation companies that use fossil fuels.

As the price of renewables continues to drop, the number of coal-based power plants shutting down is rising in developed countries like the United States. Despite the declining number of coal-based power stations worldwide, countries such as India, China, and others still support them. Due to rising power demand and relatively lower coal prices, developing countries (India, China, etc.) continue to support new coal-based power generation projects.

Even though nuclear energy investments are declining in the United States, Europe, and Japan, there is still a growing global nuclear power generation capacity. This is mainly due to developing countries like China, India, and Russia. In 2015-2017, an average of ten reactors per year were commissioned, while in 2018, nine were commissioned worldwide.

The study shows that the power sector’s growth has driven the demand for flue gas desulfurization (FGD).

Recent development:

General Electric (GE), Steam Power, India signed a contract in July 2020 to supply 3 coal-fired power plant wet FGD systems. These wet FGD systems will allow NTPC to treat 35 million cubic meters of flue gas per hour to meet India’s SO2 emission standards. This agreement allows GE to increase its presence in India with 15.28 GW SO2 reduction systems.

Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems (MHPS) was granted a 12-year extension to its maintenance service contract for the BLCP power plant in Thailand in February 2020. Major equipment maintenance includes boilers, steam engines, and flue gas cleaning. This agreement will increase revenue generation and strengthen the company’s service business.

Scope of the Report

Key Market Players:

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

General Electric

Doosan Lentjes

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Rafako

Siemens

Flsmidth

Hamon Corporation

Clyde Bergemann Power Group

Marsulex Environmental Technologies

Thermax

Andritz

Type

Wet FGD System

Limestone

Seawater

Dry & Semi-dry FGD System

Application

Iron & Steel Industry

Cement Manufacturing Industry

Power Generation

Chemical Industry

Industry, By Region

Asia-Pacific [China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

Europe [Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

North America [United States, Canada, Mexico]

Middle East & Africa [GCC, North Africa, South Africa]

South America [Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]

Key questions:

What are the major players in the flue-gas desulfurization market?

Which market segment had the largest share of flue gas desulfurization?

What are the driving factors for the flue gas desulfurization industry?

What are key trends in the flue gas desulfurization market (FGD)?

What’s the total market value of flue gas desulfurization systems (FGD)?

Where can I find a sample report on the market for flue gas desulfurization systems (FGD)?

