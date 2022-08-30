Global Flow Cytometry Market Size in USD 6.5 billion in 2020 to Accelerate at 8.10% CAGR Through 2031

The global flow cytometry market is estimated to be worth USD 6.5 billion by 2020. This market will continue to grow at an annual compound growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1% from 2021-2027.

Flow cytometry uses laser-based and biophysical analytical techniques to analyze micelles or cells suspended in fluids. This technique helps subclassify cells, detect disease residuals, and develop the best treatment plan. Fluorescent probes like bisoxonol may bind to proteins on the cell membrane, allowing for the detection of different stages of cell damage or necrosis. This technique is also helpful in understanding cells’ structure and composition for cancer diagnosis, chromosome analysis, and protein expression. It can also help diagnose diseases and hematological malignancies.

Flow Cytometry Market: Drivers

Both academia and research are using flow cytometry more often

Increasing HIV/AIDS prevalence has driven global adoption and the growth in flow cytometry. There are also increasing public-private initiatives in immunology research and immuno-oncology. Technological innovations have allowed for increased integration of AI platforms in flow cytometry workflows and flow cytometry technology software improvements. The market is being held back by high-cost flow cytometry products.

Flow Cytometry has been an essential tool in drug development and discovery. This tool can identify targets or screen for them in preclinical studies. Flow Cytometry provides statistically reliable information about cell populations and can quickly analyze large amounts of particles. These capabilities, combined with the multiparametric approach, make flow cytometry a viable option to drug discovery and development in both the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical sector.

Biomarker research plays an integral role in drug discovery and development. It’s a useful tool that can help in clinical decisions and evaluate pharmacodynamics. It increases the drug’s value. Flow Cytometry can be used in biomarker research to monitor and differentiate cells, evaluate target engagement and expression, and evaluate cell functions.

Many clinical trials are underway worldwide to find new ways to fight the disease burden. Both public and private funding are helping to increase the number of clinical trials. Let’s take, for instance:

This market is partly driven by increasing numbers of clinical trials and the increased usage of flow cytometry for various research purposes.

Flow Cytometry Market: Restraints

For multiple research studies, most end users require several flow cytometry devices, including extensive research facilities and clinical labs. This causes a substantial increase in capital costs for the maintenance and procurement of these devices. Due to limited budgets, these instruments are not affordable for research and academic labs.

These instruments also have higher total costs due to maintenance costs and other indirect expenses. In emerging nations, the high cost of product installation and related expenses can hinder flow cytometry instrument adoption in research and clinical applications. Flow cytometry tools are also highly-priced because they have advanced features and functionalities. Cell analysers are less expensive, but flow cytometry-based cell kinds are costlier. High-priced flow-cytometry instruments and reagents are less in demand because end-users prefer cheaper methods of analysing cell and genome data (e.g. microscopy, CROs, PCR, and NGS). This is especially true for individual researchers and small biotech and pharmaceutical companies. Both high product pricing and the availability of alternative techniques will likely limit the growth of flow cytometry during the study.

Flow Cytometry Market Key Trends:

Stem Cell Therapy to Have the Largest Market by Application

The market share for stem cell therapy is expected to be significant. Flow Cytometry is used to quickly identify, characterize and isolate stem cells to conduct research and activities.

To treat COVID-19, stem cell-based therapies have been suggested. Several universities and companies are conducting research studies involving stem cells. In August 2020, for example, the University of Minnesota used mesenchymal stem cell (MSC) to treat patients with COVID-19 and subsequent pulmonary failure. This will increase the demand for flow cytometers due to the increasing research in this area.

This segment has a significant market share due to the widespread use of flow cytometry in the early diagnosis and treatment of many diseases. Key players in the flow-cytometry market are likely to benefit from the growing market penetration of stem cell research, the adoption of recombinant DNA technology for antibody production, and the evolution of tandem flow cytometry technologies. According to the National Clinical Trial Registry (NCT), approximately 320 clinical trials were registered in Germany for stem cell therapy. The demand for flow cytometry is expected to rise due to the increasing research into stem cell therapy.

Recent development:

BD (US), launched the BD FACSDiscover 8 Cell Sorter in June 2022. It uses high-speed imaging technology to sort cells based on their visual characteristics.

Beckman Coulter, Inc. (USA) launched CellMek SPS, a fully-automated sample preparation system (SPS), in March 2022. This allows for on-demand processing of many sample types and helps laboratories increase their capabilities.

Scope of the Report

Key Market Players:

BD

Beckman Coulter

Partec Gmbh

Thermo Fisher

Luminex Corp

Miltenyi Biotec

Intellicyt Corp

Sony(Icyt)

Apogee Flow Systems

Merck KGaA (Emd millipore)

Type

Analytical Flow Cytometry

Sorting Flow Cytometry

Application

Hospital & Clinic

Biotech & Pharmaceutical

Laboratory

Other

Industry, By Region

Asia-Pacific [China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

Europe [Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

North America [United States, Canada, Mexico]

Middle East & Africa [GCC, North Africa, South Africa]

South America [Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]

Key questions:

· Is the market report on flow cytometry able to provide PORTER Analysis?

· What is the CAGR forecast for Flow Cytometry between 2022-2032?

· Which region will hold the largest share of the Global Flow Cytometry Market’s revenue?

· What is the growth rate for Global Flow Cytometry Markets?

· How big is the flow cytometry market right now?

· What are the main drivers of flow cytometry?

· What are the key trends in the Flow Cytometry Market Report?

· Which companies hold the largest market share in flow cytometry?

