Global Flexible Packaging Market To Power And Cross USD 221.6 billion By 2031

The global flexible packaging market was valued at USD 221.6 billion in 2021, with a CAGR Rate of 5.8% between 2023-2032. The Asia Pacific region’s rising food demands, particularly in India and China, will drive the industry’s positive growth.

Growing Demand

Flexible packaging is becoming more popular due to its ease of use and low cost. This drives the market growth. Flexible packaging provides all the benefits of paper, aluminum foil, and plastic without compromising printability, durability, barrier protection, or freshness. Because of its many environmental and energy benefits, flexible packaging is becoming more popular.

Flexible packaging is more durable because it uses less material, energy, and water and takes up less landfill space after production. Due to increasing regulatory pressures, flexible packaging demand is expected to rise. Because of the presence of major players in the application sector, the U.S. is a significant market for flexible packing.

Driving Factors

Snapshot of the ASEAN Flexible Packaging market

Although flexible films and sheets have been around for a long time, they have only seen commercial success in recent years. Flexible packaging is flexible and can be used to protect contents while allowing for flexibility. These factors have strongly endorsed the use of flexible packaging in ASEAN regions. They are areas with high population density, growing consumerism, and increasing brand appeal.

ASEAN’s flexible packaging market will show an optimistic CAGR (CAGR) of 5.7% from 2016-2024. It is estimated to reach US$6.71 Billion by 2024 from its value of US$4.32 Bn in 2015. The market’s primary engine is the consolidation efforts of the top players. Market growth is also supported by factors such as the region’s economic development, the rising rate of investment from multinational players, and the dynamic characteristics of the local population. Megatrends such as the flourishing retail industry and growing food and beverage industries contribute to the growth of the ASEAN flexible packaging market. The ASEAN region accounts for the largest share of the flexible packaging market. The ASEAN region’s flexible packaging producers focus on clients who need to eat and drink essential foods and beverages.

Market Key Trends

Dairy Products are expected to hold a significant market share within the Food Segment

As the market changes, there’s a growing demand for dairy products. The consumption of dairy products is also increasing at an alarming rate. The US Department of Agriculture estimates that the per capita cheese consumption was 40.2 pounds in 2020. According to USDA Foreign Agricultural Service (USDA), the European Union’s annual cheese consumption was higher than that of the United States. It accounted for 9,482 metric tonnages in 2020, compared with 5,766 metric tons in the United States.

Dairy products include milk, which is one of the main staple foods. Milk is also essential to a balanced diet with high calcium levels and other vital nutrients. The FAO (Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations) and the US Department of Agriculture estimate that global milk production will reach 532.25 million tonnes in 2020. The European Union produced 157.5 million metric tonnes of cow milk in 2020 and was the top milk producer. India and the United States followed.

Carton packaging was traditionally associated with milk because it protects food and the environment. The most common material used to make cartons for milk packaging is paperboard. Also called gable-top cartons or milk cartons, these are common forms of poly-coated paper packaging. Milk cartons contain 80% polyethylene and 20% paper by weight. Paper milk cartons in the 1950s replaced refillable glass bottles. Consumers now have a lighter, more convenient option.

Flexible packaging results from the steady growth in the dairy beverage industry, particularly in Asia-Pacific. Flexible packaging is preferred over traditional packaging because it has advantages such as longer shelf life and requires no refrigeration. Asia and Middle East Food Trade Journal state that cartons were the most used packaging material for milk in the beverage industry (around 51% share) and will dominate the entire aseptically-packaged product sector (approximately 72% of the market by December 2020).

Vacuum pouches have been widely accepted for their moderate (PA/PE), and high barrier (PA/EVOH/PE). These film-based vacuum pouches can be used primarily for protein and dairy packaging and are incorporated into Modified Atmosphere Packaging.

Recent Development

Espoma Organic launched a new polymer package made of bio-based plastics in June 2020. This partnership was in response to the brand’s mission to develop organic gardening products that are harmonious with nature and grow beautiful gardens. The POLYETHYLENE(PE) film is a 25% bio-based material, which was, in this instance, derived from sugarcane.

Berry Global Group, Inc. announced its collaboration in May 2020 with Mondelez International, a customer that supplies recycled plastic packaging to Philadelphia, the home of Philadelphia cream cheese. This package includes plastic material that Berry recovered from SABIC’s partnership earlier in the year.

Berry Global Group, Inc. announced a USD 30,000,000 investment to expand its ultra-high performance stretch film production capacity. The investment will be used to build new lines or upgrade existing assets at nine North American manufacturing facilities that produce stretch films.

Amcor joined February 2020 the Healthcare Plastics Recycling Council, a group of industry peers that covers healthcare, recycling, waste management, and other industries. Amcor’s expertise in medical device packaging design and application in hospitals and other treatment environments will help support the coalition. The industry group covers all aspects of the value chain in packaging, including design, collection systems, and markets.

Key Companies

Bemis Company Inc.

Mondi

Berry Global inc.

Huhtamaki Group

Amcor Limited

Transcontinental inc.

BASF SE

Amcor plc

Ѕоnосо Products Соmраnу

Sealed Air Corporation

Соvеrіѕ Holdings Ѕ.А.

Маrkеt Ѕеgmеntѕ:

By Raw Material

Plastic

Paper

Aluminum

Bioplastics

By Application

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceutical

Cosmetics

