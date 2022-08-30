Global Farm Tire Market Segments, Opportunity, Growth and Forecast 2022 – 2030 By USD CAGR of 5.6%

Global Farm Tires Market was valued at USD 6.49 million in 2021. They are expected to grow at a compound annual rate (CAGR of 5.6%) between 2022 and 2030. Market growth is expected to be boosted by the growing demand for farm tires for agricultural vehicles and the expansion of agriculture.

Specialty tires for farm vehicles and machinery include farm tires. A variety of farm machinery, including tractors, harvesters, sprayers, and trailers, can use farm tires. There are many factors that go into choosing the right farm tire. Before purchasing farm tires, you should consider the size, soil compaction and fuel economy.

Product Insights:

Farmers are able to reap many economic and social benefits from farm mechanization, such as increased yield. Additionally, favorable policies and improvements in farming technology are expected to help the agriculture industry grow, driving demand for tires. Low raw material costs mean lower manufacturing costs.

The decreasing supply of natural rubber will likely limit segment growth. Natural rubber also increases rigidity, which can cause tires to lose their uniformity after being used, compromising their round shape and decreasing their shelf life. Radial tires are made with steel ply which improves durability. Also, bead-to–bead construction at an angle 90 degrees to the circumferential cent reline increases flexibility and reduces rolling resistance. This will drive demand for radial tires in agricultural vehicles during the forecast period.

The Top Impacting Factors:

• Technological advances in Farm Tires equipment, the increase in sales of agricultural vehicles and the development of Farm Tires are driving the market’s growth.

•The market is being held back by changes in the design of agricultural machinery and increased penetration into unexplored terrain.

•As an incentive for market investments, the government offers attractive subsidies.

The Report’s Key Benefits:

• This report presents an analytical analysis of the global Farm Tires Market along with future trends and estimations to help determine where the investment opportunities are.

•This report provides information about key drivers, restraints and opportunities, as well as the challenges, in relation to the Farm Tires market.

•To highlight the potential growth prospects for the Farm Tires market, the current market has been quantitatively analysed from 2020 to 2030.

•This report provides an in-depth analysis of the Farm Tires market based on competition intensity and future trends.

Market Segmentation:

Segment by Type

• Bias Tire

• Radial Tire

Segment by Application

• Tractors

• Harvesters

Others

By Company

• BKT Tires

• Bridgestone

• Continental AG

• The Goodyear Tire & Rubber

• Michelin

• Firestone

• Mitas Tires

• TBC Corp

• Titan International

• Trelleborg AB

Production by Region

• North America

• Europe

• China

• Japan

• South Korea

• India

These are the Farm Tires Market Trends:

• Farm Mechanization Increase:

Major day-to-day operations in agriculture and the farm industry are carried out by agricultural vehicles. For example, vehicles are used for crop planning and scouting. They can also be used to select rocks and for irrigation purposes. This machinery is used for most Farm operations. It is necessary to replace tires regularly, which will increase the market growth in Farm Tires over the forecast period.

• Development of Farm Tires

Farm Tires cause less soil compaction. Radial tires with lower pressure have a larger footprint and distribute the tractor’s weight. Technology companies are increasing their portfolio of services with a digital solution to end customers, dealers and contractual partners. This allows users to check the correct pressure for their tires based on their load.

Questions answered in the Global Farm Tires Market Research Report.

• Which market players are leading in the Farm Tires market market?

•How does COVID-19 affect the market?

•What trends will be most influential on the market over the next few years and why?

•What are the drivers, constraints, and opportunities for the Farm Tires Market?

•What future projections would be helpful in taking strategic steps?

