Global Facial Recognition Market To Power And Cross USD 12.67 billion By 2031

The Facial Recognition Market is expected to reach USD 12.67 billion by 2031. This is a rise from USD 5.01 billion in 2021. It is projected to grow at a 14.3% CAGR between 2022-2031.

Growing Demand

Advancements are driving market revenue growth in financial technologies and growing demand for increased security from customers of financial institutions. In recent years, online biometric banking via facial recognition has enjoyed significant popularity in financial institutions. The security of mobile banking apps and internet banking can be significantly improved by using facial recognition. Facial recognition is a system that allows for authorization. It cannot be compromised, unlike security based upon a password or pin.

The global market is expected to be stimulated by increasing instances of time theft in factories and offices and the growing use of facial recognition-based attendance software. Facial recognition attendance technology uses facial recognition technology for employee identification and verification. It automatically marks attendance. As advanced facial recognition algorithms can track and identify faces automatically, there is no need to validate or intervene. Due to increasing demands for facial recognition-based attendance systems, the demand for contactless systems and minimizing physical contact within work environments is growing.

Face recognition systems use computer algorithms to find distinctive features about a person’s facial features. These details, such as the distance between eyes or the shape and size of the chin, are converted into a mathematical representation, which can then be compared to data on faces in a face-recognition database. Defense agencies are investing heavily in facial recognition systems to improve border security. This includes keeping an eye on illegal migrants/refugees and terrorists and strengthening security in public areas to prevent malpractice and riot.

Driving Factors

Growing Demand for Advanced Video Surveillance Systems To Favor Growth

A growing number of end-users are adopting advanced video surveillance systems like 360 security cameras (thermal security cameras) and outdoor PTZ cameras (or CCTV) to improve safety and security. This is one of the critical drivers of the facial recognition market growth. Video surveillance systems are used for industrial process monitoring, traffic control, and other crime prevention applications. Market demand is expected to rise due to the increasing demand for video surveillance systems at commercial offices and airports and public transit vehicles, houses, and warehouses.

The market is growing because of the focus on mobile video surveillance systems in all sectors, including government and commercial. According to Maharashtra State Police (Maharashtra State Police), the Mumbai police used CCTV footage from the entire city in October 2018 for about 1,287 cases. This helped solve 520 criminal cases. Law enforcement and government sectors have been promoting and using face recognition systems to identify individuals in video, photos, or in real time. To provide security for citizens, the government of Moscow installed face recognition cameras in January 2020. NtechLab provided these cameras to the police force to search for suspects using a live camera.

Restraining Factors

Market Growth is impeded by high implementation costs and a lack of accuracy

The market will experience high implementation costs and low accuracy. Market growth could be limited by the high costs of middleware for large-scale surveillance (MILS) components and deep learning engines. Market growth could also be affected by a lack of investment or funds. This may lead to slower adoption in the market of face detection solutions. FaceFirst, Inc., among other key market players, has begun using practical algorithms, such as principal component analysis and fast Fourier transformations (FFT), to detect faces. This can help improve face recognition technology’s accuracy and cost-effectiveness.

Market Key Trends

A significant portion of the market is expected to be held by E-commerce as well as retail.

Although facial recognition technology didn’t initially attract a lot of retail demand, it proved to be a viable technology in the last few years.

The widespread application of Facial Recognition Technology has been made possible by the advancements in three technical fields: Big Data, Neural Networks, and Graphical Processing Units. In this instance, apparel retailers leverage technology to provide customized products to their customers.

Vero Moda (and Jack & Jones), brands owned by Danish fashion retailers, opened innovative stores in Shenzhen or Guangzhou using facial recognition technology. Tencent’s YouTuLab provides the technology that allows payments to be made without cash or credit and allows customers personalized recommendations.

FaceX is an Indian-based company that provides facial recognition technology. Features include facial landmarks, facial detection, and face recognition. Face tracking is also available. The technology greets customers when they enter the retail store, giving them a personalized touch.

Ruti (a brand selling women’s clothing for 35 years and over) also uses facial recognition technology in its stores. This allows them to make personalized recommendations based on the customer’s preferences, such as size and likes. When customers enter the store, their faces are scanned. Customers can approve the store’s CRM system to save the photos, including the purchased items. This allows the retailer to identify and repeat customers and track their shopping history quickly.

Recent Development

Microsoft Azure has updated its facial recognition technology since August 2020. Microsoft Azure supports hybrid architecture, which allows businesses to control their data and helps them save money running workloads and apps.

Microsoft Azure launched a new facial recognition tool on April 2020. The new version has a simplified User Interface (UI), which allows customers to give feedback. It gives devices quicker access to the latest data and can be sent quickly using an improved IoT Central workflow.

Amazon expanded its business operations to April 2020. AWS has created three availability zones in the AWS Africa (Cape Town) region. It was created to promote cloud adoption in Africa. AWS infrastructure would allow African countries to comply with the most stringent security and compliance regulations.

Microsoft Azure AD-tested devices introduced Thales’ Fast Identity Online 2.0 to the market in February 2020. This device would enable access to cloud applications and domains for password-free, passcode, and password-free. This will make it possible for businesses and organizations to migrate to the cloud securely.

Thales formed a partnership in February 2020 with Fujitsu. Fujitsu is an ICT technology company from Japan. They will offer a wide range of technology solutions for their enterprise encryption and PKI security offerings.

Innovate Oklahoma, Oklahoma’s Department of Public Safety, and IDEMIA teamed up to offer mobile-based driver’s licenses in November 2019.

NEC partnered on November 19, 2019, with INTERPOL in order to increase cybersecurity. INTERPOL analyzes sophisticated cybercrimes.

Daon partnered up in October 2019 with AU10TIX & Kingsland. Kingsland, AU10TIX & Daon joined Nice Actimize’s XSight Marketplace, which offers the first financial crime management platform in the industry.

IDEMIA purchased X Core Technologies Metal Payment Card from X Core Technologies and launched Smart Metal Art offers for October 2019.

Thales Group, a parent of Thales e-Security, announced the acquisition of Gemalto in April 2019. Gemalto is a world leader in digital identity security. The acquisition would create a leader in digital identity and security solutions based on biometry, data protection, and, more generally, cybersecurity.

Key Companies

Aware

NEC

Ayonix

Cognitec Systems

Keylemon

Nviso

Herta Security

Neurotechnology

Daon

Animetrics

Gemalto

Key Market Segments

Type

2D Facial Recognition

3D Facial Recognition

Thermal Face Recognition

Application

Emotion Recognition

Attendance Tracking And Monitoring

Access Control

Law Enforcement

