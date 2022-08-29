Global Ethanol Market Size to Cross USD 155.7 Billion by 2031 at a 5.3% CAGR Growth (with COVID-19 Analysis)

The global ethanol market was valued at USD 93.8 billion in 2020. By 2031, it will surpass USD 155.7 billion. CAGRs of 5.3% are expected between 2022 and 2031. Major growth drivers for the ethanol market are rising consumption of alcoholic beverages and increasing use of alcohol-based sanitizers.

Growing Demand

New entrants are seizing this unique opportunity with a well-thought strategy to maximize their returns. Contrary to fears about a pandemic, a careful analysis has shown that the market is growing exponentially. This is due to the rising demand for the aviation and automobile sectors.

The target market for denatured alcohol is expected to be the most important by purity in 2021-2030. This market thrives because of its growing use in household and automotive applications worldwide. It is mainly made from starch and grains as feedstocks. However, the expected growth in undenatured ethanol is significant during the forecast timeline.

Driving Factors

Most denatured alcohol comes from natural sources like corn starch and grains. This makes it suitable for household use. Another important growth driver is the growing awareness about indoor hygiene and the potentially harmful effects of synthetic ingredients.

Market Key Trends

Ethanol is a leading biofuel.

Ethanol’s role as a biofuel is one of its major market drivers. The automotive industry has seen rapid growth in recent years. However, it faces many issues with controlling air pollution.

To address the increasing air pollution from automobiles, ethanol can be mixed with gasoline in 10% and 15% concentrations. Ethanol has many benefits, such as a better fuel economy and higher thermal efficiency. Also, it can help with cold in the winter. Brazil and the U.S. are the leaders in ethanol use as biofuel.

Commercialization is underway for sustainable ethanol-to-jet projects

The commercialization of sustainable ethanol-to-jet projects is another key driver for market growth. There are also lucrative opportunities for the ethanol market due to increased production.

Recent Development

Cargill Incorporated grew its German capacity in 2016. The main motive for this expansion was to produce ethanol in Europe’s cosmetic, alcoholic beverage, and pharmaceutical industries.

Cargill Incorporated reached an agreement in 2017 with Macquarie Group, under which it sold its petroleum business.

Albioma has announced that the first peak-load, combustion turbine (CT), primarily powered by bioethanol, was industrially operational in Saint-Pierre on Reunion Island. The CT uses two fuel types: bioethanol (80%) derived from the distillation of sugarcane Molasses at the Riviere du Mat distillery and diesel fuel (20%) which is used to start the turbine.

In August 2019, Maharashtra’s state government sought permission from India’s Central government to permit sugar factories to produce ethanol in Maharashtra.

Key Companies

Archer Daniels Midland

POET Biorefining

Valero

Green Plains

Flint Hills Resources

Pacific Ethanol

Big River Resources

Cargill

The Andersons Ethanol Group

White Energy

CHS Inc

Glacial Lakes Energy

Abengoa Bioenergy

DuPont Cellulosic Ethanol

Key Market Segments:

Type

Corn Based Ethanol

Cellulosic Ethanol

Application

E10

E15

E85

