Global Engineering Services Outsourcing Market Size Is Projected To Surpass USD 5,362.7 Billion By 2031

In 2022, the global engineering services outsourcing market will be worth USD 949.7 billion. The rise in automation and integrated analysis, combined with the introduction of cloud-based software products for engineering, will increase the overall demand for Engineering Services Outsourcing by 18.9% CAGR between 2022-2032. This would amount to around USD 5,362.7 billion by 2031.

Growing Demand

The engineering outsourcing services were previously grouped under the engineering business processes outsourcing services or the information technology service. Rapid technological advancement and growing demand have led to the ESO market expanding its telecom, aerospace, automobile, healthcare, and other major verticals that invest heavily in product development and engineering service. The popularity of offshore outsourcing services in developed markets has increased with increasing confidence in emerging country vendors. ESPs are expected to have huge opportunities due to the rising demand for automation in open systems.

Driving Factors

Despite these driving factors, market growth is expected to be slowed by the loss of managerial control over the connected outsourcing companies. Due to temporary closures of manufacturing facilities, the COVID-19 epidemic harmed the market.

Restraining Factors

High service cost and privacy risk

Medium-sized and small businesses do not have the financial resources to hire engineers. Also, firms in developing nations lack the resources to outsource business processes. High service costs are why companies cannot afford to outsource engineering services. This is a significant problem for the market expansion in engineering services outsourcing. Additionally, outsourcing engineering services can lead to losing sensitive data or privacy. When negotiating outsourced contracts, it is important to have seamless protocols and checks in place for confidentiality agreements and data loss.

Market Key Trends

Growing adoption of integrated solutions driving growth

The growing use of integrated solutions for designing, analysing, and optimizing engineering systems drives this market. The widespread use of engineering software like computer-assisted production (CAM), computer-aided design (CAD), computer-aided analysis (CAE), computer-aided manufacturing (CAM), and EDA software is also driving the market. This software improves the efficiency of production processes. You can use the software with any smartphone, tablet, or laptop.

Innovations in technology and digital transformational services can be key factors driving growth. Another factor is the increased strategic offshore outsourcing by the marine and automotive sectors and the development of 3D printing solutions. Services such as outsourcing engineering are growing in popularity among small and medium engineering service companies. These services include new product creation from conceptual design to final product production and validation, process engineering, automation, enterprise assets manager, and overall process improvement. This has allowed for the growth of the global engineering outsourcing industry.

Recent development

October 2021: Tech Mahindra Partners With ARM for ARM5G Solutions Lab. This partnership will help ecosystem partners come together and create end-to-end solutions in a live environment.





December 2021: Tech Mahindra announces a strategic collaboration with the SOVICOGroup, a leading Vietnamese investment group, to facilitate digital transformation for SOVICOGroup. The official announcement of the partnership was made during H.E Vuong Dinh Hue's visit to India as the Chairman of Vietnam's National Assembly.





February 2022: The Adecco Group bought 59.915 AKKA Technologies stock from Ricci Family Group and SWILUX S.A. in February 2022. This brought its total holdings up to 64.72%.

Key Companies

HCL Technologies

Infosys Ltd.

Tata Consultancy Services

Tech Mahindra

Wipro Ltd.

Altair Engineering

Alten GmbH

Altran Technologies S.A

Aricent Group

ASAP Holding GmbH

Bertrandt

EDAG Engineering GmbH

EPAM Systems

Cybage Software

FEV Group

IAV GmbH

Kistler Instrumente AG

Segmentation

Type

Onshore

Offshore

Application

Aerospace

Automotive

Construction

Consumer Electronics

Semiconductor

Pharmaceutical

Telecom

Key questions

What is the size of the market for engineering outsourcing?





What is the CAGR in the engineering services outsourcing market?





What are the different segments in the engineering services outsourcing market report?





Who are the main players in the outsourcing of engineering services?





Which region is more appealing for vendors in engineering services outsourcing?





What are the critical markets for engineering service outsourcing?





What are the top factors driving growth in the engineering services outsourcing industry?





Which segment is the most dominant in the outsourcing of engineering services?

