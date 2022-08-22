Global E-liquids Market to Garner Bursting Revenues [USD 3.7 Billion by 2028] with Top Growing Companies During 2022-2031

The global E-liquids Market is estimated to be USD 1.7 billion in 2020. it will reach USD 3.7 Billion by 2028. This market grew at a CAGR (of 12.8%) from 2021 to 2028.

The rising adoption of safer smoking alternatives, growing awareness of health issues, the availability and variety of e-liquids containing low levels of toxicants, and a wide range of flavors, such as tobacco, menthol, fruit, and nuts, is expected to drive e-liquid consumption.

E-cigarettes aren’t made from tobacco and don’t produce tar or carbon monoxide. E-cigarettes are therefore safer than smoking. People are becoming more aware of how harmful smoking can be to their health and are more likely to quit. This has a positive effect on e-cigarette sales around the world. This is one of many reasons e-liquids are thriving.

Global E-liquids Market: Drivers and Restraints

E-liquid is often compared to traditional tobacco. E-liquids can infuse many aromas that provide a refreshing and enhanced taste.

E-liquid smoking is not a traditional method of smoking. This allows you to inhale lower amounts of toxic substances and reduces the chance of developing lung diseases. These factors will drive the growth in the global liquids market during the forecast period. The growing popularity of smoking has led to a reduction in the environment’s footprint. Gradually introducing liquids to vaporizers and e-cigarettes has helped reduce the environmental footprint. This is why liquid market producers focus on eco-vaping, which is becoming more popular. Green vaping is an obvious trend, removing the environmental burden associated with disposing of large volumes of discarded cigarette butts.

Furthermore, green vaping lessens the problem of deforestation and reduces environmental degradation caused by growing tobacco. Vaping has offered smokers many advantages over traditional smoking. It has also helped smokers reduce their tar and nicotine intake, leading many smokers to quit partially or completely. These health benefits are driving demand for liquid nicotine in the e-liquid market. However, strict regulations imposed by the government on excessive use of cigarettes are likely to hamper the growth of the global-liquids market in the future.

Market Key Trends:

E-Liquid market: Nicotine Salts Emerging as Biggest Vaping Trend

E-cigarettes are safer because they don’t burn tobacco or produce tar or carbon monoxide. E-cigarette sales are also increasing due to increased awareness of the

health risks of smoking. This is one of the main factors driving the growth of e-liquid markets. Many health authorities and organizations worldwide are taking measures to reduce tobacco use, including indoor smoking bans and prohibitive taxes. This encourages the use of ENDS to quit smoking, which is driving the market growth.

Leading players use social media to customize flavors and implement innovative promotional strategies. Online distribution channels are also available for e-cigarette accessories and kits. Global demand is expected to rise due to the growing popularity of box mods and personal vaporizers.

Recent Developments

The British American Tobacco Company introduced new vaping products in December 2018. These new products included the Puretech blade technology. Vype iSwitch was unveiled, as well as Vype with Maxx.

Flavors & More launched three premium e-liquids in August 2016 – Cypher and Hawkeye.

Key Market Players

VMR Products LLC

Halo

Black Note

Liquid State

Kings Crest

Motley Brew

Halycon Vapors

Space Jam

Dinner Lady

Nasty Juice

