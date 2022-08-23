Global Door Handles Market Estimated at USD 12.53 Billion In 2021, Likely To Surge At 4.5% CAGR During 2022 – 2031

Due to the growing construction industry, the global door handles market is expected to reach USD 12.53 Billion by 2027. The CAGR for the forecast period is 4.5%.

The production side is covered in this report. It examines the Interior Door Handle production, growth rate, and market share by manufacturers and regions (regional and country levels) between 2017 and 2022, as well as the forecast for 2028. This report analyzes Interior Door Handle sales by region (regional and country levels), company type, and application. From 2017 to 2022 and projected to 2028.

This comprehensive report examines all industry driving factors, including market dynamics. The Door Handles Market Report provides valuable insights on market definitions, scope, research methodology, and performance analysis from top players.

Market Key Trends

A rise in demand results from an improvement in lifestyle and urbanization

The door handles market is seeing a rise in demand due to the adaptation of urban culture and the increased number of homes sold. Companies are introducing innovations to meet the customer’s needs. Hotels are looking to create a royal atmosphere for their guests. This is why they have a lot of brass door handles installed. These handles give the infrastructure an artistic and shiny look.

Market leaders are seeing a rise in the popularity of knob-style door handles.

Due to their compact design and the availability of many designs for different infrastructures, knob-style door handles are becoming more popular. The most popular designs in the market include polished nickel and matte textured brass and bronze. There are also satin options available in various shapes. Customers can approach the companies to have their door handles made according to their specifications. The demand by consumers for stylish and custom-made door handles will continue to drive the door handle market.

Recent development

The Report includes a specialization of Global, Top 10 Countries, and Top-50 Countries Market Size of Doors Handle 2015-2020, and forecast 2021-2027.

Also industries, major suppliers worldwide, market share, and region’s market status.

Key Companies

Enrico Cassina

Dauby

Karcher Design

Salice Paolo

Frascio

Utensil Legno

JADO

Galbusera G.&G.

Brialma

Mandelli

Reguitti

D-Line

WEST inx

Segmentation

Type

Steel

Aluminum

Wood

Plastic

Others

Application

Household

Commercial

Industrial

Key questions

Who are the market leaders in the door handles market?





How will current trends impact the market in the coming years?





What are the market’s leading factors, challenges, and potential opportunities?





What are future projections that could help us take more strategic steps?

