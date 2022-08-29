Global Digital Health market to Record a CAGR of 21%, North America to Contribute Majority of Industry Growth: Market.us

The global Digital Health market, which was worth USD 171.32 billion in 2021, is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 21% between 2022-2032.

Digital health is a growing field that uses technology in order to improve individuals’ health and well being. Digital health’s goal is to empower patients and their families as well as communities to control their own health. Digital health can include a range of apps, such as fitness tracking apps or telehealth. It can transform how we think about healthcare delivery and delivery. There are many advantages to digital health including increased access to care, better outcomes, and greater engagement in selfcare.

Market growth is being driven by rising smartphone penetration, better internet connectivity, evolving healthcare IT infrastructure and growing healthcare expenditure. There are also rising chronic diseases prevalence, rising healthcare costs, increasing remote patient monitoring, and greater accessibility to virtual healthcare.

The growth of the global digital market for health is primarily driven by the demand for remote monitoring services, rise in funding from government and private organizations for mHealth startups; rise of chronic diseases; and advancements in technology in the healthcare industry. According to data from the Pew Research Center in April 2021 it was found that 97% and 85% respectively of smartphone owners in the U.S. were adults. The forecast period also sees a rise in the number of geriatrics, who are more susceptible to chronic diseases. This will fuel the growth of the digital health market.

Due to the spread of COVID-19, governments around the world have imposed strict social distancing and lockdowns. This situation makes it difficult for care providers to use digital health technologies such as telehealth to treat patients. This will drive product adoption and also boost market growth in the coming years.

Market Drivers: Rising demand for mobile health apps

Mobile apps have the potential to improve patient care in many ways. These include diagnosing illnesses, using wearables and ingestible sensors. App development in healthcare has become a necessity and a luxury.

Market Restraints: Security concerns regarding patient information may slow down the market

Security concerns around patient data can hinder the industry’s potential value. Data security must be tightened in order to implement digital health solutions, such as electronic medical records, eprescriptions, and other apps. A breach in data security could lead to massive losses of confidential and critical information, including medical records.

The latest industry developments:

Philips announced the acquisition of BioTelemetry in February 2021. This company is a major U.S.-based provider for remote cardiac monitoring and diagnosis. Phillips expects to increase their market share and customer base with this acquisition strategy.

AT&T announced a partnership in March 2020 with LifedMedID & Elo Self-Service Solutions. The partnership was designed to improve patient registrations as well as check-in-solution. This strategic alliance extends AT&T’s edge-to–edge digital healthcare solutions to improve the patient outcome and strengthen its market presence.

Key Market Segments

By Technology

Tele-healthcare

Healthcare Analytics

mHealth

Digital Health Systems

By Component

Software

Services

Hardware

Маrkеt Кеу Рlауеrѕ:

Cerner Corporation

Mckesson Corporation

Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Apple Inc.

Google Inc.

IBM Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Other Key Players

