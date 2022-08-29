Global device-as a service market Growth CAGR of 37.2%, Restraints, Mergers and Forecast (2022-2031)

The global device-as a service market was worth USD 42.27 billion in 2021. It is anticipated to grow at a compound annual rate (CAGR of 37.2%) between 2023-2032.

Device-as a service (DaaS), is a subscription service that gives customers access to devices on an as-you-go basis. DaaS is similar to other as-a-service offerings, such as software-as-a-service (SaaS) and infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS).

Market Growth

This market has seen significant growth in the last few years, mostly due to rising demand for subscription-based models and increased number of channel partners offering device-as a service. The market is expected to see significant growth in the future due to the increasing adoption of cloud computing services by developing countries.

Market growth is expected to be strong due to growing demand for subscription models that allow end-users switch from a capital-expense-based model to one that allows them to acquire the most recent technology. Market growth is expected to be driven by the increasing use of cloud services in developing nations.

Device as a service is growing at a rapid pace. This is due to the increasing popularity of this product among entrepreneurs who are trying to reduce IT costs, particularly for IT equipment framework.

Market Drivers

Rapid adoption of subscription-based services is expected to be the main factor driving the growth of the service market for devices. Clients can shift the high cost associated with acquiring new technology away from being an investment and instead become operating expenses.

Another driver of the device-as-a-service market is the reduction in help desk volume, policy compliance and increased end user productivity. These are the benefits that a company receives by outsourcing services to multiple devices with multiple operating systems.

Market Restraints

BYOD or CYOD can limit the global DaaS market because it strips manufacturers of long-term contracts and relationships. Customers can choose their own software and models to work with their clients and teams.

Traditional managed service providers don’t have the time or interest to manage inventory. They also need to be able to learn how to manage inventory to implement device as service. These factors are expected to limit the growth of device as service market.

Organizations are not aware of the service market for devices

Top Featured Companies Dominating the Market

Accenture

Acer Inc.

Apple Inc.

Cisco

Cognizant

Computacenter

Dell Technologies

Intel Corporation

Hewlett Packard

Lenovo

Other Key Players

Recent Developments

Capgemini was ranked as a leader worldwide in IDC market scape cloud professional services vendor assessment in May 2022

Microsoft Corporation launched a Device as a Service portal (DaaS), allowing its clients to buy phones and devices to use Microsoft Teams, its latest collaboration software. It intends to expand its services beyond the U.S. starting in 2021.

Маrkеt Ѕеgmеntation:

By Offering

Hardware

Software

Service

By Organization

Small & Medium Enterprise

Large Enterprise

By Device Type

Desktop

Laptop, Notebook, & Tablet

Smartphone & Peripheral

By Industry Vertical

Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)

Educational Institution

Healthcare & Life Science

IT & Telecommunication

Public Sector & Government Office

Other Industry Verticals

