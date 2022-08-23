Global Customer Relationship Management Crm Software Market To Power And Cross USD 145.78 Mn By 2029

The market for customer relationship management worldwide was valued at USD 56.82 billion by 2021. This market is forecast to grow by 12.5 % between 2022 and 2029, from USD 63.92 to USD 145.78 billion.

Growing Demand

The Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Market is divided into small, medium, and large companies. This market focuses on maintaining a stronghold and gaining a competitive edge against its competitors. They do so by developing advanced customer relationship management solutions to meet growing demands from many industries. Others are also using organic and inorganic methods to remain competitive in a global market that is fiercely competitive.

Get a sample of a report to get a comprehensive insight @ https://market.us/report/customer-relationship-management-crm-software-market/request-sample/

The growing demand for AI-powered software across digital technologies is anticipated to play a significant role in driving the market in the coming time. The PWC Experience Center report reveals that half of the organizations that adopted the digital transformation method successfully offered a seamless experience to their customers.

Driving Factors

Market Growth: Rapid Digital Transformation

To increase customer satisfaction and improve business operations, to integrate emerging technologies across business areas is expected to be a major driver for CRM solutions. Additionally, companies plan to implement market trends and business strategies to expand their geographic reach. This strategy allows organizations to provide better customer service after data analysis.

PWC Experience Center’s survey found that half of the respondents believed that digital transformation had improved customer experience. To improve customer experience, many organizations have begun to deploy CRM systems.

CRM and other technologies that offer better customer satisfaction are key to rapid digital transformation. This seamless digital transformation improves the user’s experience through superior customer service across all touch points. To fully adopt digitalization, CRM software will be required. This will also help in driving the global marketplace Soon.

Restraining Factors

Increased Security Concerns about CRM Stored Information May Limit Growth

CRM software stores many sensitive and personal information for consumers and businesses. The CRM software holds critical information like credit card information, patient information, sales, and financial information.

These critical data pose a serious threat to organizations’ safety and security. Governments enforce stringent data rules like the General Data Protection Regulation to ensure customer privacy.

Software providers are experiencing a root problem because of the rising number of CRM data breach incidents. C3.ai, and Adobe Systems, Inc., were among the partners that Microsoft Corporation formed in November 2020. to develop sophisticated, Al-powered CRM solutions. This upgraded offering is supposed to improve forecasting skills. Such product launches could help enterprises to predict security threats and prevent data losses.

Market Key Trends

Increased security threats to CRM stored data may hamper growth

CRM software stores a large amount of confidential information for both businesses and consumers. CRM software stores crucial information, including credit card information and patient and sales data. It also contains financial information, corporate intelligence, banking instructions, and customer health information.

The security and safety of these critical data are major concerns for organizations. Governments, such as General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), have enacted stringent data regulations to protect customer information.

Software providers face a growing problem with CRM data breaches. C3.ai, Adobe Systems, Inc., and Microsoft Corporation were partnered in November 2020. to develop sophisticated, Al-powered CRM solutions. This upgraded offering is supposed to improve forecasting skills. This would allow enterprises to forecast security threats better and reduce data loss.

Recent Development

Freshworks launches Unified Product Suite for Startups: Freshworks, a business software provider, announced Freshstack on November 11, 2021. This unified customer relationship management offering (CRM) is designed for startups and customer support.

Pipeliner Announces Kepler, a New Version of Its CRM Software: Pipeliner CRM launched Kepler on September 2, 2021. This is the 4.0 version of its sales enablement tool. Pipeliner CRM’s latest update includes new project management capabilities and key account management functions. It also adds Salesforce Automation tools, allowing clients to create a single revenue engine.

Kyle launched in India to help SMBs grow: Kylas, a Customer Relationship Management product (CRM), was launched in India on June 2, 2021. Kylas is designed to help small and medium-sized businesses increase their sales, improve customer service and grow faster. Kylas was founded to make excellent CRM software available to small businesses. The focus is now on restoring organizations and not adding to their innovation.

Key Companies

IBM Corp.

Oracle Corp.

Wipro Limited

Tata Consultancy Services Limited

Microsoft Inc.

Salesforce.com Inc.

NetSuite Inc.

Nimble Inc.

SugarCRM Inc.

SAP SE

Amdocs Ltd.

Sage CRM Solutions Ltd.

Ramco Systems Ltd.

Key Market Segments

Type

Cloud

On-Premises

Application

BFSI

Government

Retail

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the market’s study period?





What is the growth rate in the Customer Relationship Management Market?





Which region experiences the fastest growth in the Customer Relations Management Market?





Which region holds the largest share of the Customer Relationship Management Market?

Who are the top players in the Customer Relationship Management Market?

Related Report:

Global Customer Relationship Management System Market Scope Competitive Scenario by 2031.

Global Customer Relationship Management Market Latest News and Pricing Strategy till 2031

Global Social Customer Relationship Management Software Market Revolutionary Opportunities, Growth Prospects 2031

Global Customer Experience Management Market Geographic, Financial Highlights Analysis till 2031

About Market.us

Market.US (Powered by Prudour Private Limited) specializes in in-depth research and analysis. This company has been proving itself as a leading consulting and customized market researcher and a highly-respected syndicated market research report provider.

Contact Details:

Global Business Development Team – Market.us

Market.us (Powered by Prudour Pvt. Ltd.)

Address: 420 Lexington Avenue, Suite 300 New York City, NY 10170, United States

Phone: +1 718 618 4351 (International), Phone: +91 78878 22626 (Asia)

Email: [email protected]

Share this Article Print Email Copy LinkedIn Telegram VK Messenger WhatsApp SMS Reddit Flipboard Pinterest Tumblr Xing Share

Related News