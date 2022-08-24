Global Contact Lens Market Size in USD 1,37 Billion to Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.0% in 2022-2032

The global contact lens market was worth USD 1,37 Billion by 2022. It is expected to increase at a compound annual rate of 5.0% in 2022-2032.

There are many issues related to vision. Contact lens wear has increased due to increasing aging in different regions. As a result of myopia and other eye conditions, contact lens users have increased worldwide. This has caused a surge of demand for daily contact lenses

Contact Lens Market: Drivers

Increased market growth through the prevalence and introduction of technologically advanced goods

Children and adults are becoming more aware of myopia, presbyopia, as well as other vision impairments. This is in addition to the many people who suffer from vision impairment because they are unable to see clearly or have difficulty focusing, particularly in emerging countries. The WHO released data for 2021 showing that 2.2 billion people worldwide are affected by near and farsighted vision impairment. However, approximately a billion people went undiagnosed. These cases included the highest proportion of uncorrected refractive error or cataracts.

The increasing awareness of vision corrective technology has resulted a larger number of users, including lenses-wearers. These products have grown significantly because of the introduction of advanced lenses by key market players, especially in emerging markets like China, India, South Korea, and India. By increasing the adoption rate of advanced devices, key market players can expand their market reach in established markets.

Contact Lens Market: Restraints

Alternative Treatments for Refractive Errors that Curb Market Growth

Based on their use pattern, several clinical studies showed that lens wearers could experience side effects. These side effects may cause permanent vision loss or damage to eyesight. Many side effects can result from lens use, including corneal swelling, infection, corneal redness, corneal vascularization, and giant papillary congestion (GPC). These side effects are what limits the use of these lenses.

Harvard Health Publishing published data in 2021 that showed that keratitis can lead to blindness in as many as 20 percent of contact lens users. These devices were also responsible for around one million emergency room visits every year and a quarter of a million hospital admissions.

Market growth is also impeded by the availability of alternative treatments such as LASIK surgery and eyeglasses to treat refractive error. The lack of insurance reimbursement for these devices will also hinder demand in developed countries over the forecast period.

Contact Lens Market Key Trends:

Corrective Contact Lenses will experience a significant increase in growth over the Forecast Period

Corrective lenses are lenses that correct vision problems. Corrective lenses are used to correct or improve vision in people with near-sightedness, hyperopia, and presbyopia.

According to the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness, around 157 million people in the world have visual impairments due to uncorrected refractive errors that affect distance vision. A further estimate is that 3 million people are blind. The same source estimates that more than 500 million people worldwide were living without corrective measures for functional presbyopia in 2020. According to the International Myopia Institute, around 30% of the world’s population will have myopia by 2020. By 2050, around 50% of the world’s population will be myopic. According to the same source, myopia will be most prevalent in East Asia and South-East Asia. Myopia rates in countries such as South Korea, Taiwan, Singapore, and China range from 80 to 90%. The Indian Journal of Ophthalmology reports that 50% of vision impairments and blindness worldwide can be attributed to uncorrected refractive errors.

This is due to increasing awareness about vision impairment and the availability of vision correction products. This trend is evident even in the most advanced countries around the globe, as there is more awareness about vision impairment and better correction. Vision 2020 Australia (NDS), Australia Blindness Forum (ABF), 2020 revealed that over 570,000 Australians are vision impaired. These include more than 70% of those aged 65 and 66,000 blind. Over the past few years, the percentage of Australians living with visual impairment has increased. This should increase the market.

Recent development:

Alcon’s Precision disposable contact lenses for Astigmatism were launched in Canada in April 2022 by Alcon. Alcon continues its mission of helping people see brilliantly with daily disposable silicone hydrogel (SiHy), contact lenses.

Alcon had planned to launch Total 30 Canada, a monthly water Gradient lens, in February 2022. Total 30 provides a premium experience for contact lens wearers.

Scope of the Report

Key Market Players:

Alcon Vision LLC

Abbott Medical Optics, Inc.

CooperVision, Inc.

Hoya Corporation

ZEISS International

SynergEyes, Inc.

X-Cel Specialty Phones

Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.

Medennium

Seed Co., Ltd.

STAAR Surgical Company

By Material

Gas Permeable

Silicone Hydrogel

Hybrid

By Design

Spherical

Toric

Multifocal

Other Designs

By Application

Spherical

Toric

Multifocal

Other Applications

By Distribution Channel

E-commerce

Eye Care Practitioners

Retail

By Usage

Daily Disposable

Disposable

Frequently Replacement

Traditional

Industry, By Region

Asia-Pacific [China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

Europe [Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

North America [United States, Canada, Mexico]

Middle East & Africa [GCC, North Africa, South Africa]

South America [Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]

Key questions:

What are the major players in the market for contact lenses?

Which region dominates the contact lens market?

What is the current market value for contact lenses?

What are the top trends in contact lens sales?

What is the outlook for North American contact lens market demand?

· What’s the CAGR for the market?

· Which market is the most important in your region?

