Global Condom Market Size Will Grow at a 9.22% CAGR to Hit USD 12.4 billion Mark by 2030|Trojan, Lifestyles, Durex

The global condom market was valued at USD 8.45 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.22% between 2022 and 2030. Condom awareness is increasing, offering different types of condoms to meet consumer needs. demand and measures to reduce transmission of HIV and other sexually transmitted infections are likely to drive market growth during the forecast period. Additionally, the distribution of free condoms by government agencies is expected to boost the market.

Increasing government initiatives in many parts of the world will drive the market expansion

Governments are launching various campaigns and extensive sex education programs to raise awareness among young people and encourage them to use contraceptives to combat STDs and prevent unwanted pregnancies. In India, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare procured condoms distributed to High-Risk Groups (HRGs) by NACO/SACS through TI NGO/ICTC/ART Center for HIV/AIDS Prevention. Also, in June 2020, the Bihar state government began distributing condoms to migrant workers to prevent unwanted pregnancies. Whereas National Ministries of Health (NDOH) in African countries are working to ensure that male condoms are readily available in all communities in the region.

COMDOM MARKET TOP SEGMENTS:

LIST OF THE COMPANIES PROFILES:

•Trojan

•Lifestyles

•Durex

•Sir Richard’s

•GLYDE

BY TYPES:

•Male Condom

•Female Condom

BY MATERIALS:

•Latex

•Non-latex

BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

•Mass Merchandisers

•Drug Stores/Pharmacies

•Online Retail Stores

•Others

REGIONAL SEGMENTS OF THE CONDOM MARKET:

•North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

•South America (Brazil, Argentina, Other)

•Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea, Southeast Asia)

•Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy)

•Middle East and Africa (Middle East, Africa)

Global Condom Market: Growth Factors

Promote awareness of condom use

The growth of the global condom market can be attributed to key factors such as increased awareness of condom use through sex education programs and the increasing prevalence of sexually transmitted diseases across the globe. Other growth aspects contributing to market expansion include increasing the use of online distribution channels and increasing the popularity of contraceptives to avoid unwanted pregnancy.

Recent Events and Developments.

